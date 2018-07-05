Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tractor, Toronto’s first location of the popular Vancouver-based brand

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Tractor
Contact: 151 Yonge St., tractorfoods.com, @tractorfoods
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Owners: Meghan and Steve Clarke (Tractor’s five other Vancouver locations)
Head chef and GM: Christian Ibacache (Tractor, Joe Fortes, Cactus Club Cafe, Earls)

The food

Bowls, sandwiches, soups and sides prepared in-store daily using fresh, locally-sourced where possible vegetables, cage-free chicken, and OceanWise seafood. Baked goods are mostly vegan and void of refined sugars. Also: avocado toast for breakfast, of course.

“When we designed our menu, we were very conscious of food sensitivities, vegan diets and nut allergies. We have an allergen and dietary fact sheet, so that it’s really easy for our customers to find something that’s right for them,” says Clarke of the five-year-old brand. Those who are short on time can pre-order their meals on Tractor’s website or on the Tractor Foods app.

The Grilled Avocado Bowl comes on a bed of greens or brown rice and includes two market sides. Shown here are the artichokes, white beans and napa cabbage (watermelon radish, cannelli beans, parsley) dressed in orange balsamic vinaigrette, and the kale and radicchio side (borlotti beans, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, asiago cheese) in a creamy lemon dressing. $12.

 

While soups and stews are $6 or $8 a bowl, the Stew Plate comes with a half sandwich ($13) or a full one for ($14.50). Pictured here is the Moroccan chicken stew with half a chicken sandwich (grilled chicken breast, arugula, pea shoots and provolone cheese on sourdough bread).

 

The Veggie features roasted beets, sunflower sprouts or greens, tomatoes, pickles, chickpea hummus, avocado and maple mustard between toasted multigrain bread. $5.25 (half) or $9.50 (whole).

 

The Wild Coho Salmon Bowl has a base of power greens and comes with two market sides. The sides shown here are roasted cauliflower (with red potatoes, pickled red onions, cilantro, mint, toasted coconut) in a curry-yogurt dressing, and Mediterranean couscous (grilled asparagus, basil, Kalamata olives, radicchio, shredded kale) in an orange-thyme dressing. $15.50.

 

Just some of the sides.

 

Lots of soup for you.

 

Cappuccino is made on a Slayer espresso machine ($4). It’s pictured here with some of Tractor’s sweets (zucchini-carrot loaf, power cookies, and double-chocolate pistachio and pecan cookies, $3.50 each).

 

Chef Christian Ibacache.

 

The drinks

Coffee-based drinks made using beans from Vancouver-based 49th Parallel, turmeric lattes, house-made lemonade, kombucha on tap and cold-pressed juices. Local wine from Vineland Estates, KW Craft Cider and beer from Blood Brothers are all coming soon.

Flavoured kombucha from Moore is on tap.

 

The flavours of the house-made lemonade rotate, but may include blueberry mint. $3.50

 

The space

The bright and airy 70-seat space features a large caf-style kitchen, cappuccino and salad bars and a baked goods display.

The brand’s commitment to responsible dining extends to its china and metal cutlery for those who dine in, and compostable containers given to customers getting their food to-go.

Topics: Financial District Openings Tractor vegan

 

