What’s on the menu at Tractor, Toronto’s first location of the popular Vancouver-based brand

Name: Tractor Contact: 151 Yonge St., tractorfoods.com, @tractorfoods Neighbourhood: Financial District Owners: Meghan and Steve Clarke (Tractor’s five other Vancouver locations) Head chef and GM: Christian Ibacache (Tractor, Joe Fortes, Cactus Club Cafe, Earls)
The food
Bowls, sandwiches, soups and sides prepared in-store daily using fresh, locally-sourced where possible vegetables, cage-free chicken, and OceanWise seafood. Baked goods are mostly vegan and void of refined sugars. Also: avocado toast for breakfast, of course.
“When we designed our menu, we were very conscious of food sensitivities, vegan diets and nut allergies. We have an allergen and dietary fact sheet, so that it’s really easy for our customers to find something that’s right for them,” says Clarke of the five-year-old brand. Those who are short on time can pre-order their meals on Tractor’s website or on the Tractor Foods app.
The drinks
Coffee-based drinks made using beans from Vancouver-based 49th Parallel, turmeric lattes, house-made lemonade, kombucha on tap and cold-pressed juices. Local wine from Vineland Estates, KW Craft Cider and beer from Blood Brothers are all coming soon.
The space
The bright and airy 70-seat space features a large caf-style kitchen, cappuccino and salad bars and a baked goods display.