What’s on the menu at Tora, Miku’s new conveyor-belt sushi restaurant at Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Name: Tora

Contact: 3401 Dufferin Street, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Upper Level, aburitora.com, @aburitora

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Heights

Owners: Seigo Nakamura (Aburi Restaurants)

Chefs: Michael Acero (kitchen menu development) and Kazuki Uchigoshi (sushi menu development), both veterans of Aburi Restaurants (Miku Vancouver and Toronto, Minami and Gyoza Bar)

The food

A wide selection of aburi-style (flame-seared) and oshi (pressed) sushi, as well as a new line of edomae-style nigiri flown in from Japan and topped with house-made soy sauces to enhance the flavour of the fish. All sushi items are also made with seasoned akazu shari rice. There are a few non-sushi dishes, too, like a wagyu sukiyaki and a chilled pork belly shabushabu salad. There are separate menus for vegetarians and kids. Corporate pastry chef Aiko Uchigoshi is behind the dessert menu that includes made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, ice cream mochi, mango pudding and coffee jelly.

The drinks

There are a couple Japanese beers on tap; Aburi Ginjo, an exclusive house sake made by Yoshi no Gawa; and imported sodas.

The space

The minimalist Ste. Marie–designed space is divided into a moody dining room outfitted with the automated laneway delivery system (who needs humans?) and a lofty, full-service (by humans, that is) lounge.