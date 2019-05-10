Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Steam Whistle Biergärten, the downtown brewery’s new German-inspired beer hall

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Steam Whistle Biergärten
Contact: 255 Bremner Blvd., Bay #7, 416-362-2337, steamwhistle.ca, @steamwhistlebrewing
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Owner: Steam Whistle Brewing
Chef: Tyson Porcellato (Food Dudes)
Accessibility: No barrier at entrance; washroom on main floor

The food

German-inspired beer hall fare: soft pretzels, sausages, currywurst and pork hocks that could feed a family of four. There are also a few lighter options (a chopped salad, smoked salmon with asparagus, roasted Brussels sprouts) and quite a few items on the menu have a vegan counterpart—even the tartare. Need mustard? You’ll find massive imported containers with udder-like dispensers hanging near the kitchen. (If you’re lucky, manager Josh Hillinger will demonstrate his skill with the condiment contraption. #MustardBae)

Grilled asparagus on a bed of Steam Whistle–cured salmon, finished with pickled chilies, a raspberry gastrique, crème fraîche, dill and parsley. $16.

 

Bone marrow, steak tartare and dill pickle crostini. $18.

 

The currywurst sausage is topped with a tomato-curry sauce, cilantro crema, pickles, kale, crispy potato sticks and fried shallots, on a brioche roll. Coleslaw and pickles on the side. $18.

 

Here we have the vegan version of the steak tartare, made with beets two-ways. It’s also served with pickled veggies and dill pickle crostini. $18.

 

The Twelve-Hour Hock comes with potatoes, cider-braised cabbage, pickled veggies and a Steam Whistle hock sauce. $24.

 

Here’s that mustard dispenser we mentioned.

 

The drinks

Steam Whistle pilsner, of course. And lots of it. But Von Bugle, the brand’s new Munich lager, is also on tap, as is Fat Tire, an amber ale from Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing. Also on offer: shandies (pilsner and lemonade), radlers (pilsner and grapefruit) and biercola, a German cocktail for when you need a little pick-me-up made with Munich Lager and Boylan Craft Cane Cola. There’s also booze from the Distillery District’s Spirit of York and a short wine list.

There are steins, of course.

 

The space

Previously part of the brewery’s production space, the biergärten is entered through Bay #7 of the Roundhouse, on the other side of the brewery. In typical beer-hall style, the seating is mostly communal, though there are stools at the bar and a patio in the works. There’s also a gift shop selling Steam Whistle merch and beer to-go.

Here’s the kitchen.

 

Soon, this will be a patio.

 

The brewery’s patio is open already, though.

