What’s on the menu at Sportsnet Grill, the new bar and restaurant overlooking the Rogers Centre outfield

By | Photography By Tiffany Leigh |  

Name: Sportsnet Grill
Contact: Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, 1 Blue Jays Way, 416-341-5045, sportsnetgrill.ca, @sportsnetgrill
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Previously: Arriba
Chef: Nicholas Muehlen

The food

Ballpark staples—burgers, wings, nachos, huge platters of deep-fried everything—and some healthier, not-your-typical-stadium-food options (mussels, seared tuna loin, shrimp curry) made using locally sourced ingredients. “Previously the space was occupied by Arriba, a Mediterranean restaurant—it didn’t really fit,” says chef Nicholas Muehlen. “Sportsnet Grill makes sense because we embrace what we are—a venue that celebrates sports.”

House-made potato chips are served with caramelized bacon dip. A small serving is $6; large, $8.

 

The Touch ‘Em All platter includes calamari, popcorn shrimp, chipotle-mango dry-rubbed ribs and potato wedges. $40. (Chicken wings included for at an extra cost.)

 

For the Suku Block Tuna Salad, seared tuna loin rolled in seasoned salt, pepper and sesame seeds, is served with a salad of daikon radish, bean sprouts, caramelized peanuts, seasonal greens and a drizzle of ginger soy dressing. $25.

 

For the Bacon Jam Burger, an eight-ounce Angus beef patty on a brioche bun is topped with house-made bacon jam, brie, caramelized onions. $22.

 

The drinks

Beer, of course. Right now the 12-tap lineup includes Labatt products (obviously) but also stuff from Left Field, Collective Arts and Great Lakes. There’s also wine—some from the vineyards of sports greats—and a few cocktails.

 

The space

Located inside the Marriott, the 220-seat room with a view is roughly in line with the stadium’s 300 level. And for those who don’t have a window seat, there are 12 televisions throughout the space.

The view isn’t too bad.

 

The Legends Lounge features the “United By Sport” mural by artist Tavis Coburn.

 

 

 

Sportsnet broadcasts will be filmed inside the bar from time to time.

 

