What’s on the menu at Sportsnet Grill, the new bar and restaurant overlooking the Rogers Centre outfield
Name: Sportsnet Grill
Contact: Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, 1 Blue Jays Way, 416-341-5045, sportsnetgrill.ca, @sportsnetgrill
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Previously: Arriba
Chef: Nicholas Muehlen
The food
Ballpark staples—burgers, wings, nachos, huge platters of deep-fried everything—and some healthier, not-your-typical-stadium-food options (mussels, seared tuna loin, shrimp curry) made using locally sourced ingredients. “Previously the space was occupied by Arriba, a Mediterranean restaurant—it didn’t really fit,” says chef Nicholas Muehlen. “Sportsnet Grill makes sense because we embrace what we are—a venue that celebrates sports.”
The drinks
Beer, of course. Right now the 12-tap lineup includes Labatt products (obviously) but also stuff from Left Field, Collective Arts and Great Lakes. There’s also wine—some from the vineyards of sports greats—and a few cocktails.
The space
Located inside the Marriott, the 220-seat room with a view is roughly in line with the stadium’s 300 level. And for those who don’t have a window seat, there are 12 televisions throughout the space.