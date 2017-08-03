What’s on the menu at Skippa, a casual sushi and sake bar on Harbord Street

Name: Skippa

Contact: 379 Harbord St., no phone, skippa.ca, @skipparestaurant

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Previously: The Roxton

Owner and chef: Ian Robinson (Sushi Kaji, Grand Electric)

The food

Refined small plates influenced by the slightly sweeter flavours of Japan’s Fukuoka region that Robinson became familiar with when he trained under Mitsuhiro Kaji (Sushi Kaji). Skippa’s daily-changing menu features a selection of Ocean Wise fish and produce from small-scale Ontario farms. Prices are market-driven, with plates ranging from $2 to $20. Guests can order a single piece of sushi or go all out with an omakase dinner, the most expensive of which is $50.

























































The drinks

Large-format and single-serving sake, shochu, plum wine, draft and bottled beer, plus a few organic biodynamic wines.





The space

Named after their father’s sailboat (and their cousin’s wife’s father, who was a skipper), the 30-seat space and most of the furniture in it was built by Robinson and his sister, Kati, who is Skippa’s general manager. The restaurant’s street-side patio (where a limited menu is available) seats 20.







