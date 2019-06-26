What’s on the menu at Shitamachi Tendon Akimitsu, the first North American branch of Tokyo’s award-winning restaurant

Name: Shitamachi Tendon Akimitsu Contact: 41 Elm St., 416-519-6794, akimitsutendon.com, @akimitsu_canada Neighbourhood: Downtown Core Owners: Akimitsu Tanihara (Tokyo’s Shitamachi Tendon Akimitsu) and Toronto-based investors Chef: Akimitsu Tanihara Accessibility: Six steps at entrance
The food
Traditional tempura sets or donburi (rice bowls) topped with fried-to-order seasonal tempura and served with a proprietary bonito- and soy-based dipping sauce, as well as tendon (sauce, not connective tissue) to pour over rice. The traditional tendon Tanihara makes at the 128-year-old restaurant in Asakasu, Japan has received the “King of Tempura Bowl” gold award—the highest recognition for tempura cuisine—five years in a row. Note: All tempura—vegetables, meat and seafood—are fried in the same oil.
The drinks
Right now, just soda, tea and water. Coming soon: Japanese beers, including Asahi and Hitachino Nest.
The space
The 40-seat, no-reservations restaurant has four bar stools flanking the kitchen for those interested a little culinary theatre.