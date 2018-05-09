What’s on the menu at Shinta, a new Japanese barbecue restaurant with all-you-can-eat Wagyu

What’s on the menu at Shinta, a new Japanese barbecue restaurant with all-you-can-eat Wagyu

Name: Shinta Japanese BBQ

Contact: 280 West Beaver Creek Rd., Richmond Hill, 905-597-0305, shinta.ca, @shintabbq

Neighbourhood: Richmond Hill

Owner: Terry Wang (Kaka All You Can Eat, Village AYCE Hot Pot, Dagu Rice Noodle) and Frank Liu

Chef: Frank Liu (Kaka All You Can Eat)

The food

Two all-you-can-eat dinner experiences for those who can put down a lot of beef. The regular menu (starting at $31.99) features things like miso-marinated salmon, Angus Gold kalbi short ribs, lemongrass-marinated organic pork loin and New Zealand lamb racks. The more-baller Wagyu menu (starting at $69.99) gets you all of the above plus Australian Wagyu sirloin and U.S. Wagyu brisket. If that still isn’t enough luxury meat, diners can supplement their meal with platters of premium-grade Wagyu cuts for an additional charge.

The drinks

A selection of house wine, sake, beer and non-alcoholic mixed drinks including fruit teas. Beverages are not included in the all-you-can-eat price, however.

The space

Three spacious and bright dining areas, the tables of which are each equipped with their own grill for DIY cooking.