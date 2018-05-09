Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Shinta, a new Japanese barbecue restaurant with all-you-can-eat Wagyu

Sizzle.

Name: Shinta Japanese BBQ
Contact: 280 West Beaver Creek Rd., Richmond Hill, 905-597-0305, shinta.ca, @shintabbq
Neighbourhood: Richmond Hill
Owner: Terry Wang (Kaka All You Can Eat, Village AYCE Hot Pot, Dagu Rice Noodle) and Frank Liu
Chef: Frank Liu (Kaka All You Can Eat)

The food

Two all-you-can-eat dinner experiences for those who can put down a lot of beef. The regular menu (starting at $31.99) features things like miso-marinated salmon, Angus Gold kalbi short ribs, lemongrass-marinated organic pork loin and New Zealand lamb racks. The more-baller Wagyu menu (starting at $69.99) gets you all of the above plus Australian Wagyu sirloin and U.S. Wagyu brisket. If that still isn’t enough luxury meat, diners can supplement their meal with platters of premium-grade Wagyu cuts for an additional charge.

The cuts included in the all-you-can-eat Wagyu menu include Australian sirloin steak and U.S. brisket. The marbled meats are shown here with thinly sliced garlic-marinated beef tongue, chicken thigh in Korean-style marinade and chicken knee cartilage.

 

The U.S. brisket comes from Snake River Farms in Boise, Idaho.

 

Pictured here is the Australian sirloin.

 

The supplemental Wagyu cuts: Kagoshima Japanese A5 in four different thicknesses ($65 for 200g) and Australian M6+ ($20 for 200g) are unseasoned but served with a homemade citrus and soya-based dipping sauce.

 

Here’s the Kagoshima Japanese A5 Wagyu supplement. $65.

 

Meat that isn’t beef includes pork belly, steak-cut sweet lemongrass organic pork loin and herb-seasoned New Zealand lamb rack.

 

Also ready for the grill: clams in sake, shrimp with melted cheese, baked sweet potato, sweet corn in butter, enoki mushrooms and asparagus.

 

There’s karaage chicken, too.

 

Shinta’s built-in table grills have their own ventilation system—so you don’t leave the restaurant smelling like grilled meat.

 

Sizzle.

 

Dessert changes daily. On the day of our visit, it was Melona ice pops.

 

The drinks

A selection of house wine, sake, beer and non-alcoholic mixed drinks including fruit teas. Beverages are not included in the all-you-can-eat price, however.

Polar ice beer: Asahi topped with beer slush.

 

Super fruit tea (non-alcoholic). $6.

 

The space

Three spacious and bright dining areas, the tables of which are each equipped with their own grill for DIY cooking.

Curious as to what part of the cow your meat came from? There’s a diagram for that.

 

Topics: Japanese Openings Richmond Hill Shinta Japanese BBQ wagyu

 

