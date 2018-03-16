What’s on the menu at the Senator Wine Bar, the iconic diner’s new second-floor French restaurant
Name: The Senator Wine Bar
Contact: 249 Victoria St., 2nd floor, 416-364-7517, thesenator.com
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Owner: Bobby Sniderman (The Senator, Sam the Record Man)
Chefs: Executive chef Paul Laforet (The Drake, Ursa) and pastry chef Steve Song (Canoe, Aria)
The food
A short, seasonal menu of contemporary French dishes, including duck liver paté, moules provençal and trout noisette. For dessert, Song is behind a rotating selection of classics like tarte tatin served with crème Anglais. Weekend brunch includes stuffed French toast, shakshuka, and the Senator spinach-and-mushroom crepe with spinach that comes with a complimentary slice of the Senator’s signature Royal Canadian Honey Cake made with honey from Sniderman’s own apiary in Caledon.
The drinks
Bar manager Lorenzo Fattò Offidani, who used to tend bar on the Orient Express (how cool is that?) is responsible for the classic and modern cocktails. Some incorporate champagne while others, like the Caffe’ Del Marinaio made with rum, anise liqueur, espresso, cinnamon and citrus peel, are inspired by his Italian roots. Chef Chris McDonald (Cava) helped curate the international wine list.
The space
The cozy 23-seat space is housed on the second floor of the 1860s building. The dining room is outfitted with vintage pieces, including a Prohibition-era bar and a classic 1920’s Heintzman piano that musician Julian Faust will play for guests every Friday and Saturday night once dinner service has ended.