What’s on the menu at Sash, a new restaurant and wine bar from the former executive chef of North 44
Name: Sash Restaurant and Wine Bar
Contact: 1133 Yonge St., 416-616-4774, sash.ca, @sashrestaurantto
Neighbourhood: Summerhill
Chef-owner: Sash Simpson (North 44)
Accessibility: Ten steps at the entrance, but there’s also elevator that leads to the dining area.
The food
Modern American dishes with international twists, much like the ones Simpson was making at North 44. There are a few staples on the seasonally changing menu, including a selection of dry-aged steaks, and an oyster and caviar menu. There are separate lunch and dinner menus, as well as a list of bar bites like oysters Rockefeller and the Sash Burger topped with white truffle aïoli, shaved torchon and French brie. Sunday brunch features pastry baskets and cheese blintzes (a nod to the branches of Dunn’s Famous Delicatessen that Simpson’s family once owned) and two kinds of scrambled eggs: a fancy-schmancy version topped with Osetra caviar and shaved black truffles, and an Indian take served with a dosa. “It’s fine dining but it’s also fun,” Simpson says. “And it’s not all quiet. Thursday to Saturday, a DJ starts at 9:45pm.”
The drinks
A handful of beers, a growing list of by-the-glass and bottled international wines, and signature cocktails made using premium spirits. The Sash & Soda, inspired by Simpson’s love for cold vodka, is served over a giant, gold-leaf-covered ice cube.
The space
Natural light spills in from the room’s large south-facing windows onto the polished black-and-gold 90-seat dining room. The bar has room for another 10 guests.