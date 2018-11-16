Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Sara, Rasa’s sleek new sister restaurant from the Food Dudes

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Sara
Contact: 98 Portland St., 416-985-5721, sara.restaurant, @fooddudes
Neighbourhood: King West
Owners: Adrian Nimal, Brent McClenahan and Adam Minster
Chefs: Executive chef Davin Shearer (Rasa) and chef de cuisine Mary Dinh

The food

Globally inspired small plates like truffle crullers, yellowtail sashimi and an interesting twist on fries; a selection of dumplings, including stuffed chicken wings; and mains (black cod, pork belly, rib eye) cooked over a Japanese robata grill. As at Rasa, the flavours at Sara are punchy, but the execution of each dish is a bit more refined.

The chopped salad is made with a mix of kale, cabbage, fennel, celery, mint, Thai basil and champagne grapes. It’s garnished with a cashew-poblano cheese, roasted cashews and wasabi peas. $16.

 

Sara’s fries are made with grated russet potatoes that have been confited in schmaltz before being deep-fried. They’re then topped with house-made napa kimchi, house-made kewpie mayo and bonito flakes. $14.

 

The yellowtail sashimi is thick slices of sustainable hamachi bathed in a shio dashi stock, garnished with yuzu gel, crisp quinoa togarashi and shiso sprouts. $20.

 

The wonton soup is a bowl of dumplings (filled with spinach, ricotta and shiitake mushrooms) topped with hen-of-the-woods mushrooms and tatsoi (an Asian green) and finished tableside with a parmesan-miso broth. $16.

 

The siu mai-inspired chicken wings are deboned, then filled with a spicy shrimp filling, glazed with hoisin mustard and dusted with quinoa crunch. $16

 

The scallop and crab dumpling features scallop mousse in a house-made squid ink dumpling skin. It’s served with Alaskan king crab, crab hollandaise, fermented green Anaheim chilies, toasted panko and nori powder. $20.

 

The miso-marinated black cod is robata-grilled, then served on top of sautéed snow pea tips, hakurei turnips and mostarda. $34.

 

Here’s the whole team.

 

The drinks

Interesting consignment wines, bottled craft beers and a tight list of cocktails made with all-natural and organic ingredients, like the the Haru, made with Willibald Farms gin (or Zubrowka vodka), fresh grapefruit, rosemary, house-made tonic and a grapefruit-rosemary infused honey.

The Haru cocktail is made with Willibald Farms gin (or Zubrowka vodka), fresh grapefruit, rosemary, house-made tonic and a grapefruit-rosemary infused honey. $16.

 

The Dirty Martini is made with Legend of Kremlin vodka, a blend of Dolin Dry and Guerra Dry vermouth, house-made brine and a pinch of salt. Each one comes with a garnish tray. $18.
The space

The two-storey space inside a Victorian row house was designed by ODAMI, who preserved the building’s original brickwork. The main floor is outfitted with leather banquettes, and the lofty second-floor dining room has custom-designed modular dining tables, each with a hidden compartment to store cell phones, so guests can enjoy their dinner and company without distraction. The restaurant even has its own bespoke scent, created with essential oils by Toronto-based Murphy & Jo. Coming next summer: three patios.

Here’s the main floor dining room.

 

And this is the upstairs dining room.

 

This is the second-floor bar.

 

