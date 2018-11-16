What’s on the menu at Sara, Rasa’s sleek new sister restaurant from the Food Dudes

Name: Sara Contact: 98 Portland St., 416-985-5721, sara.restaurant, @fooddudes Neighbourhood: King West Owners: Adrian Nimal, Brent McClenahan and Adam Minster Chefs: Executive chef Davin Shearer (Rasa) and chef de cuisine Mary Dinh
The food
Globally inspired small plates like truffle crullers, yellowtail sashimi and an interesting twist on fries; a selection of dumplings, including stuffed chicken wings; and mains (black cod, pork belly, rib eye) cooked over a Japanese robata grill. As at Rasa, the flavours at Sara are punchy, but the execution of each dish is a bit more refined.
The drinks
Interesting consignment wines, bottled craft beers and a tight list of cocktails made with all-natural and organic ingredients, like the the Haru, made with Willibald Farms gin (or Zubrowka vodka), fresh grapefruit, rosemary, house-made tonic and a grapefruit-rosemary infused honey.
From the kitchen pass to your inboxThanks for signing up!
Sign up to get The Dish, a weekly helping of restaurant news and reviews, served with a side of hot gossipNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won't ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.
The space
The two-storey space inside a Victorian row house was designed by ODAMI, who preserved the building’s original brickwork. The main floor is outfitted with leather banquettes, and the lofty second-floor dining room has custom-designed modular dining tables, each with a hidden compartment to store cell phones, so guests can enjoy their dinner and company without distraction. The restaurant even has its own bespoke scent, created with essential oils by Toronto-based Murphy & Jo. Coming next summer: three patios.