What’s on the menu at Reyna on King, Bar Reyna’s newest and easternmost outpost

Name: Reyna on King

Contact: 354 King St. E., 416-546-3155, reynaonking.com, @reynatoronto

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Owner: Nicki Laborie

Chef: Ariel Coplan (Thoroughbred)

Accessibility: Two steps at entrance; washroom in basement

The food

Mediterranean flavours packed into three formats: grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and house-baked goods for those in a rush; a sit-down lunch menu of larger plates, including a gruyere-and-short-rib grilled cheese, a falafel burger and a roast chicken bowl; and a nighttime menu of small plates with fun twists (things like a lamb merguez Pogo stick, falafel sliders and halloumi sticks) that cost anywhere between $3 and $12.

































The drinks

There’s a short beer list (Krombacher on tap and a few other bottled brews, including a couple from Blood Brothers and Burdock) and a sizeable globe-trotting wine card, but the main focus here is on cocktails, both classic and signature, as well as a few zero-proof creations.













The space

With some help from her contractor, Laborie designed the room herself, decking out the previously dark room in copper, rose gold and lush greens. Two giant windows open out to the street, giving the illusion of a patio, and hanging overhead is a realistic-looking jungle of artificial plant life.







