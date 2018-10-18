What’s on the menu at Puerta Del Sol, Pusateri’s pop-up tapas bar at Saks Food Hall

The latest collaboration at Saks Food Hall by Pusateri’s (the last one was with Momofuku) brings the flavours of Spain to the hall’s Champagne Bar, with a menu designed by Top Chef Spain alum Richard Alcayde. Puerta del Sol, named after a public square in Madrid, is open from now until spring, serving things like Spanish cider, Iberian cured meats and paella for two. Here, a look at everything on the limited-time menu.

Tabla de Quesos is a board of Spanish cheeses with fruit, toasted Marcona almonds and quince fruit paste ($19):



Ensalada de ventresca is a light salad of tomatoes and premium ventresca (white tuna belly) from the Bay of Biscay ($13):



The croquetas are stuffed with Iberian ham ($9):



The huevos rotos con serrano dish is fries topped with eggs and Serrano ham ($14):



The menestra de verduras is mojama (dried and cured tuna loin) on a bed of Spanish artichokes, baby peas and green beans ($14):



Albondigas are gourmet meatballs cooked in either creamy almond sauce or fried tomato sauce ($9):



Pulpo a la gallega is octopus dressed with olive oil and sprinkled with sweet Spanish paprika. It’s served with potatoes ($16):



Paella for two is available either with meat and vegetables or seafood ($17 per person):



To drink, there’s alcohol-free sangria, Spanish cider, a pink gin made from macerated strawberries and Spanish wines from Somontano and La Mancha:

