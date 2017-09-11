Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Planta Burger, the vegan patty–based offshoot of Yorkville’s Planta

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Planta Burger
Contact: 4 Temperance St., 647-348-7000, plantatoronto.com, @plantarestaurants
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Previously: Little Fin
Owners: Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, The Chase Fish and Oyster, Little Fin, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café)
Chef: David Lee (Nota Bene) and culinary director Tyler Shedden (Chase Hospitality Group, Café Boulud)

The food

A short menu of a plant-based burgers and veggie sides, made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Nut-free and gluten-free patties (mushroom and black bean, or lentil and beet) come sandwiched between two-halves of a custom-made flax-seed bun from Thuet Bakery, or wrapped in a collard green leaf.

Caesar salad comes with pickled onions, almond parmesan, cashew dressing and smoked mushroom “bacon”. $3.75 for a small (shown here) or $7.75 for a large.

 

Buffalo Cauliflower is battered, fried, tossed in hot sauce, coconut-oil butter, then topped with soya milk–based ranch dressing. $5. (This is also available in burger form.)

 

The Classic is a version of the Planta burger, but done American-style with a smashed mushroom and black bean patty topped with queso cheese, mushroom bacon, pickles and tomato ($10). It’s seen here with BBQ-spiced fries drizzled with soya milk–based lemon aïoli ($3.50).

 

The “Crab” Cake, with a heart of palm and celeriac patty, is dressed with a soya milk–based tartar sauce and lettuce. $10.

 

Double chocolate peanut butter and oat cookies ($2.50) can be made into ice cream sandwiches with coconut milk-based ice cream ($6).

 

The drinks

Vegan milkshakes made with almond and coconut milk in strawberry, chocolate or salted vanilla caramel flavours, and (also vegan) root beer floats.

A chocolate shake. $7.50.

 

The space

Housed on the main floor of the historic Dineen Building, Planta Burger takes many of the same design elements as its Yorkville sister restaurant (in other words, it’s pretty good-looking for a burger joint). The dine-in space seats 14, and there’s room for another 25 guests on the patio.

Topics: burgers David Lee Financial District Openings Planta Planta Burger The Chase Hospitality Group Tyler Shedden vegan

 

