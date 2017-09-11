What’s on the menu at Planta Burger, the vegan patty–based offshoot of Yorkville’s Planta

Name: Planta Burger

Contact: 4 Temperance St., 647-348-7000, plantatoronto.com, @plantarestaurants

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Previously: Little Fin

Owners: Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, The Chase Fish and Oyster, Little Fin, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café)

Chef: David Lee (Nota Bene) and culinary director Tyler Shedden (Chase Hospitality Group, Café Boulud)

The food

A short menu of a plant-based burgers and veggie sides, made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Nut-free and gluten-free patties (mushroom and black bean, or lentil and beet) come sandwiched between two-halves of a custom-made flax-seed bun from Thuet Bakery, or wrapped in a collard green leaf.





















The drinks

Vegan milkshakes made with almond and coconut milk in strawberry, chocolate or salted vanilla caramel flavours, and (also vegan) root beer floats.





The space

Housed on the main floor of the historic Dineen Building, Planta Burger takes many of the same design elements as its Yorkville sister restaurant (in other words, it’s pretty good-looking for a burger joint). The dine-in space seats 14, and there’s room for another 25 guests on the patio.