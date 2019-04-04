What’s on the menu at Planta, the brand’s new Queen West location with vegan sushi and dim sum

Name: Planta Contact: 180 Queen St. W., 647-812-1221, plantarestaurants.com, @plantaqueen Neighbourhood: Financial District Previously: Nota Bene Owners: The Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, The Chase Fish and Oyster, Little Fin, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café, Planta, Arthur’s Restaurant), David Lee (Nota Bene, Carbon Bar, Splendido) and David Grutman (Planta South Beach, and Miami’s LIV, Story, Komodo, Lomodo Lounge, OTL) Chef: David Lee
The food
The menu at this second Toronto Planta location (there’s also one in South Beach) concentrates on Asian flavours inspired by Lee’s upbringing: dumplings, plant-based nigiri, a meatless version of Lee’s signature slaw from Nota Bene, dan dan noodles, kung pao eggplant and pineapple fried rice. Weekend brunch includes a short menu of dim sum items, like a lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice with mushrooms and truffles, and Hakka-style stuffed-and-steamed tofu.
The drinks
Sustainable, organic, biodynamic and vegan wine options, along with a few beers, some sake, cold-pressed juices, kombucha and teas. The main focus, however, is on the cheekily named house cocktails made with cold-pressed juices and house-infused spirits.
The space
Toronto-based Nivek Ramas is behind the Chinese courtyard-inspired dining room filled with banquette seating and large tables outfitted with Lazy Susans.