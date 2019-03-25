What’s on the menu at Pick 6ix Sports, the second coming of the Drake-affiliated bar (now with more pub food and a $2,500 VVIP room)
Name: Pick 6ix Sports
Contact: 33 Yonge St., 416-861-9966, pick6ixsports.com, @pick6ixsports
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Owners: Nessell “Chubbs” Beezer (Drake’s head of security) and Sabah Nissan
Chef: Ivan Bailey (Brassaii, Ardor Bistro, Bar Mar, Celestin)
The food
Bailey finesses pub classics (burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, fish and chips) with Latin American flavours and French technique. For example, baby back ribs go through a cooking-technique trifecta (confit, sous vide, deep fried) before being tossed in a Peruvian chili barbecue sauce. Not-so-pubby dishes include ceviche, bibimbap and a tomahawk steak for two. There’s also a kids’ menu (yes, it’s a kid-friendly sports bar now) and a late-night menu of $6 burgers.
The drinks
Beer, classic cocktails, Old World wines and non-boozy drinks, like root beer floats, for the kiddos. There are plenty of drink specials, too, considering the happy “hour” runs from 2 to 6 p.m. every single day.
The space
Due to extensive damage from a flood last summer, the entire bar had to be gutted. The overhauled space still has a “VVIP” room, but it’s no longer just for Drake—anyone can rent it out for the low fee of $2,500. The former VIP room is now outfitted with pool tables, booth seating, more TVs and framed jerseys acquired from hometown heroes. And of course there’s a DJ booth where the Raptors’ official DJ, 4korners, will be spinning after every playoff game. Outside, there’s an expansive year-round patio with its own bar.