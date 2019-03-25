Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Pick 6ix Sports, the second coming of the Drake-affiliated bar (now with more pub food and a $2,500 VVIP room)

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Pick 6ix Sports
Contact: 33 Yonge St., 416-861-9966, pick6ixsports.com, @pick6ixsports
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Owners: Nessell “Chubbs” Beezer (Drake’s head of security) and Sabah Nissan
Chef: Ivan Bailey (Brassaii, Ardor Bistro, Bar Mar, Celestin)

The food

Bailey finesses pub classics (burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, fish and chips) with Latin American flavours and French technique. For example, baby back ribs go through a cooking-technique trifecta (confit, sous vide, deep fried) before being tossed in a Peruvian chili barbecue sauce. Not-so-pubby dishes include ceviche, bibimbap and a tomahawk steak for two. There’s also a kids’ menu (yes, it’s a kid-friendly sports bar now) and a late-night menu of $6 burgers.

Bailey’s ceviche features ahi tuna, avocado, mango, chillies, citrus and crispy shallots. It’s served with house-made taro chips. $16.

 

Seared ahi tuna salad comes with avocado, tomatoes, anjou pears, and organic greens tossed in ponzu dressing with puffed rice. $19.

 

Here are those baby back ribs we mentioned. $12.

 

For the fish and chips, tempura-battered halibut is served with chunky “mushy” peas and tartar sauce. $25.

 

Bailey’s version of bibimbap tops sushi rice with grilled short ribs, zucchini, julienned carrots, shiitake mushrooms, red peppers, bean sprouts, sesame seeds and green onions. $18.

 

Buttermilk fried chicken dressed in a maple syrup chili sauce, with bitter greens and mac and cheese. $24.

 

The lemon cheesecake has a graham cracker crumble crust and it’s finished with torched meringue, candied lemon and raspberry coulis. $11.

 

Chef Ivan Bailey.

 

The drinks

Beer, classic cocktails, Old World wines and non-boozy drinks, like root beer floats, for the kiddos. There are plenty of drink specials, too, considering the happy “hour” runs from 2 to 6 p.m. every single day.

The majority of the bar’s 20 taps are devoted to local breweries, with most 16-ounce pours going for $6.50.

 

The vodka caesar is garnished with lime, pickled vegetables, olives and bacon. $12. ($10 on Sundays.)

 

The space

Due to extensive damage from a flood last summer, the entire bar had to be gutted. The overhauled space still has a “VVIP” room, but it’s no longer just for Drake—anyone can rent it out for the low fee of $2,500. The former VIP room is now outfitted with pool tables, booth seating, more TVs and framed jerseys acquired from hometown heroes. And of course there’s a DJ booth where the Raptors’ official DJ, 4korners, will be spinning after every playoff game. Outside, there’s an expansive year-round patio with its own bar.

The private dining area is separated from the main room by a wine wall.

 

Here’s the patio.

 

Ignore those “coming soon” signs, the bar is now open.

