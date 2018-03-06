What’s on the menu at Pick 6ix, the new restaurant and bar where Drake has a personal washroom

Name: Pick 6ix Contact: 33 Yonge St., pick6ixto.com, @pick6ixto Neighbourhood: Financial District Owners: Nessell “Chubbs” Beezer (Drake’s head of security) and Sabah Nissan Chefs: Executive chef Antonio Park (Park, Lavanderia, Jatoba, Kampai, Flyjin) and head chef Joon Anh.
Montreal chef Antonio Park has brought his signature globe-spanning creations to Pick 6ix. The menu jumps from lobster-topped bolognese pasta to nigiri to Latin American dishes slathered in chimichurri, but don’t you dare use the F-word to describe this food—according to Park, it’s not fusion.
The drinks
The wine card has a number of affordable celebratory options like a $60 bottle of Prosecco, though Drake or LeBron James would probably go for something like Ace of Spades champagne, a single bottle of which goes for a casual $700 a (literal) pop. The Old World wines are popular with the C-suite lunch crowd, but come dinner, the super potent cocktails are top pick.
The space
Just about everything in the 178-seat space looks blessed by Midas here, from the gold leaf-finished drinks to the gold-splattered menus to Drake’s glittery personal washroom. And what isn’t gold is black Nero Marquina marble, plush velvet, or brass so polished it could pass for gold. The sprawling 178-seat space has a VIP room with its own champagne bar, as well as a VVIP room (accessible only through the VIP room) for when Drake and his pals are in town. (Unsurprisingly, the soundtrack is Drake-heavy.) Come summer, a 108-seat patio will flank Yonge Street.