What’s on the menu at Petty Cash, Steve Gonzalez’s new restaurant and bar in King West

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Petty Cash
Contact: 487 Adelaide St. W., pettycashtoronto.com, @pettycashtoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: SpiritHouse
Owner: Baro and Capture Group
Chef: Steve Gonzalez (Baro), Nate Middleton (Home of the Brave) and Trevor McNeil (Kasa Moto, Ruby Watchco)

The food

“We want to be a neighbourhood spot that people can hit up a few times a week, and still feel good about themselves,” says Gonzalez. The menu’s “Fresh” section is made up of mostly plant-based, healthy-ish options like mushroom tacos, tuna poke and salads. The last-call set will gravitate to the “Familiar” section of the menu, which is made up of drunk-food friendly things like buttermilk wings, burgers, nachos and fried chicken.

The Faux Gras is a vegan play on duck pate. The spread is made from mushrooms, walnuts and lentils. It gets its hue from a hint of beet juice. $8.

 

This seven-layer dip starts with a foundation of guac, which is topped with whipped cream cheese, bean salsa, sour cream, mango salsa, cheddar, chilies, scallions and cilantro. $17.

 

Taco-Bouta-Salad comes with roasted and pulled adobo chicken, lettuce, guac, bean salsa, sour cream and crispy corn tortilla strips. $23.

 

The Not-So Petty Burger is a griddled quarter-pound chuck patty, cradled in a potato bun and topped with secret sauce, lettuce, tomato onions and pickles. $16.

 

Here’s a whole spread.

 

Left to right: McNeil, Middleton and Gonzalez.

 

The drinks

The short drink card includes by-the-book cocktails and a few fruity numbers like the Pineapple Zaddy served in brass pineapple, and a slushy frozé that combines watermelon-strawberry juice and vodka. The unpretentious wine card includes big California bottles (starting at $10 a glass) alongside some less-common BC wines likes Mission Hill Pinot Noir. The beers are mostly big name brands (Coors Banquet, MGD, Creemore, Guinness, Peroni).

The space

The 150-seat space is decked out in heaps of greenery tucked into every available windowsill, and a safe built into the DJ booth. They found it at an old junk yard and haven’t been able to open it. “We don’t know what’s inside—could be a million dollars,” says Gonzalez. “But we’ll never open it.”

The flat-screens scattered throughout the space will always be tuned to sports.

 

They sourced 2,400 cassettes to make this feature wall.

 

Here’s the patio.

 

