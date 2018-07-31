What’s on the menu at Petty Cash, Steve Gonzalez’s new restaurant and bar in King West
Name: Petty Cash
Contact: 487 Adelaide St. W., pettycashtoronto.com, @pettycashtoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: SpiritHouse
Owner: Baro and Capture Group
Chef: Steve Gonzalez (Baro), Nate Middleton (Home of the Brave) and Trevor McNeil (Kasa Moto, Ruby Watchco)
The food
“We want to be a neighbourhood spot that people can hit up a few times a week, and still feel good about themselves,” says Gonzalez. The menu’s “Fresh” section is made up of mostly plant-based, healthy-ish options like mushroom tacos, tuna poke and salads. The last-call set will gravitate to the “Familiar” section of the menu, which is made up of drunk-food friendly things like buttermilk wings, burgers, nachos and fried chicken.
The drinks
The short drink card includes by-the-book cocktails and a few fruity numbers like the Pineapple Zaddy served in brass pineapple, and a slushy frozé that combines watermelon-strawberry juice and vodka. The unpretentious wine card includes big California bottles (starting at $10 a glass) alongside some less-common BC wines likes Mission Hill Pinot Noir. The beers are mostly big name brands (Coors Banquet, MGD, Creemore, Guinness, Peroni).
The space
The 150-seat space is decked out in heaps of greenery tucked into every available windowsill, and a safe built into the DJ booth. They found it at an old junk yard and haven’t been able to open it. “We don’t know what’s inside—could be a million dollars,” says Gonzalez. “But we’ll never open it.”