What’s on the menu at the Parlour, a new King West restaurant and lounge with Vancouver roots

Name: The Parlour Contact: 642 King St. W., 416-583-2642, theparlourrestaurants.com, @theparlourrestaurants Neighbourhood: King West Owner: Sean Holland (The Parlour in Vancouver’s Yaletown; Cactus Club), Chris Holland and Paul Rivas (Vancouver’s La Bodega) Chefs: Executive chef Sean Holland and chef de cuisine Joey Agostino (Broadview Hotel) Accessibility: No steps at entrance, but there is a flight of stairs to reach the upstairs mezzanine and private room
The food
Oysters, pizzas, burgers, short ribs and a bunch of vegetarian-friendly dishes. Weekend brunch features everything from brioche french toast to a skillet of eggs and braised AAA short rib. Coming soon: a lunch menu of sandwiches and half-sized pizzas.
The drinks
There’s beer (Goose Island, Collective Arts, Mill Street and Halo, to mention a few), and enomatic-dispensed and sparkling wines. Beverage manager Mike Arthur is behind the cocktail list that includes four batched cocktails, a few signature creations, and punch bowls that serve a minimum of four people. Happy hour brings buck-an-ounce wine and $5 highballs.
The space
Lead designer Chris Holland transformed the 1894-built Mason & Risch piano factory, preserving as much of the original structure as he could, including a refurbished salvaged factory floor workbench (it’s now the host stand) and a deconstructed Mason & Risch chandelier. In addition to a year-round 55-seat courtyard with a retractable roof, there’s another 40-seat patio flanking an alley.