What’s on the menu at Paris Paris, a new all-day wine bar from the Superpoint people
Name: Paris Paris
Contact: 1161 Dundas St. W., 416-535-5656, parisparis.ca, @parisparisbar
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: Cooper Cole Gallery
Owner: Gani Shquier (Camp 4, The Grow-Op Juice Bar and Eatery)
Partners: Jesse Fader and Jonathan Poon (Bar Fancy, Superpoint, Express Bar)
Chef: Nick Morra (Chantecler, La Banane, Enoteca Sociale)
The food
Dishes featuring French, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese flavours (not all at the same time, mind you), seven days a week from morning to night. Smaller plates include fries with Kewpie mayo, and chicken liver mousse with cremini mushrooms on bread made by Patti Robinson (Woodlot), while mains bring things like piri-piri chicken and smoked duck breast with beets. Although the kitchen closes at midnight, there’s still a simple late-night bar menu of snacks like panini-pressed sandwiches.
The drinks
A few beers from Burdock and a handful of simple cocktails (G&Ts, vermouth and soda) but the focus is largely on wine. General manager Krista Oben (Byblos, Geraldine, Edulis, Cava) of Grape Witches is behind the growing and changing list that’s largely natural, biodynamic and made by small producers. Bonus: A daily wine feature means a half-litre of wine goes for only $20.
The space
Poon designed the 40-seat main room that’s equipped for all-day use and features a bar, communal high-tops, and banquette seating equipped with electrical outlets (tailored for daytime work space). Thirty more seats are in the rear dining room that currently houses the open kitchen; the space will open in April and will also be available to rent for events and private parties.