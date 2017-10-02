What’s on the menu at Palm Lane, Yorkville’s new fast-casual salad bar from the Chase Hospitality Group
Name: Palm Lane
Contact: Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd., 647-349-1085, palmlane.ca, @eatpalmlane
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Owners: Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, The Chase Fish and Oyster, Little Fin, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café, Planta, Planta Burger)
Chefs: Culinary director Tyler Shedden (Chase Hospitality Group, Café Boulud) and corporate chef Luke Kennedy (Jump, Café Boulud)
The food
Made-to-order salads and bowls, to-stay or to-go. Customers can choose one of the pre-designed recipes or build their own meal out of the 80-plus ingredients available (grains, greens, veggies, fruit, nuts and seeds, chicken breast, marinated tofu, pickles, cheese) and house-made dressings.
The drinks
Kombucha, cold-pressed juices and a few vegan and gluten-free smoothies, like The Hulk, made with apple, spinach, avocado, agave, lemon, coconut oil, mint, hemp and seeds.
The space
The 65-seat space inside Yorkville Village is open seven days a week. Local designer Candice Kaye is responsible for the flamingo and palm leaves wallpaper (a nod to CHG’s Planta nearby) that decorate the smoothie bar’s back wall.