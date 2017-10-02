Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Palm Lane, Yorkville’s new fast-casual salad bar from the Chase Hospitality Group

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Palm Lane
Contact: Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd., 647-349-1085, palmlane.ca, @eatpalmlane
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Owners: Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, The Chase Fish and Oyster, Little Fin, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café, Planta, Planta Burger)
Chefs: Culinary director Tyler Shedden (Chase Hospitality Group, Café Boulud) and corporate chef Luke Kennedy (Jump, Café Boulud)

The food

Made-to-order salads and bowls, to-stay or to-go. Customers can choose one of the pre-designed recipes or build their own meal out of the 80-plus ingredients available (grains, greens, veggies, fruit, nuts and seeds, chicken breast, marinated tofu, pickles, cheese) and house-made dressings.

Thai Crunch: romaine, coconut, mango, pickled carrots and kohlrabi, grapefruit, mint, Thai basil, scallions, peanuts, crispy rice noodles, crispy shallots, tofu, Thai chili vinaigrette. (Vegan, gluten-free, contains nuts.) $13

 

Seoul: steamed sushi rice, kohlrabi, spinach, carrots, kimchi, furikake, poached egg, nori, scallions, sesame seeds, sweet soy vinaigrette. (Gluten-free) $13.50

 

Azteca: brown rice, black beans, romaine, pickled vegetables, avocado, sweet corn, pepitas, cilantro, tortilla crisps, pico de gallo, chipotle cashew crema, cumin lime vinaigrette. (Vegan, gluten-free, contains nuts.) $13

 

Niloo: romaine, bulgur, cucumber, zucchini, pomegranate, parsley, mint, dill, raisins, walnuts, sumac, za’atar, tahini dressing. (Vegan, contains nuts.) $13.50

 

The drinks

Kombucha, cold-pressed juices and a few vegan and gluten-free smoothies, like The Hulk, made with apple, spinach, avocado, agave, lemon, coconut oil, mint, hemp and seeds.

Rocket: raspberries, strawberries, pineapple, beets, agave, ginger, chia seeds. $9.

 

The space

The 65-seat space inside Yorkville Village is open seven days a week. Local designer Candice Kaye is responsible for the flamingo and palm leaves wallpaper (a nod to CHG’s Planta nearby) that decorate the smoothie bar’s back wall.

