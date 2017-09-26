Restaurants

What's on the menu at Northern Maverick, a massive new King West brewery

What’s on the menu at Northern Maverick, a massive new King West brewery

Name: Northern Maverick Brewing Co.
Contact: 115 Bathurst St., 416-540-4030, northernmaverick.ca, @northernmaverickbrewing
Neighbourhood: King West
Owner: Jason Kaptyn
Chef: Mark Cutrara (Cowbell, Bar Hop Brewco)
Brewmaster: Andrew Crowder (Muskoka Brewery)

The drinks

Beer, of course. There are currently six styles on tap and in the retail shop’s fridge: the flagship lager, an APA, two IPAs, a gose and a dry-hopped sour. “We want to make craft beer approachable, not intimidating,” says Kaptyn. “Everyone who works here has been told that there are no dumb questions when it comes to beer. If someone comes in only having tried light macro-beer, then that’s an opportunity for us to teach them about microbrews.” There are cocktails, too, some of which have been made with hops-infused booze.

The flagship beer is a Vienna-inspired lager. $8.50 a pint. (Also available in the LCBO.)

 

A flight of four beers. $12 for four five-ounce beers.

 

Cans and bottles to-go.

 

A dry-hopped daiquiri. $15.

 

The Maverick caesar is finished off with a skewer of pickled veggies and house-made jerky. $15.

 

The food

Seasonal dishes, made with local ingredients when possible, from house-made jerky and Jamaican patties to grilled octopus and a 30-day, dry-aged strip loin. The Cowbell Burger (dry-aged house-ground chuck, house-made bacon, house-smoked cheese, bread and butter pickles) pays homage to Cutrara’s professional roots. Weekends bring brunch plates including ’nduja hash and eggs in tomato sauce, with short rib and house-made meatballs.

Charcuterie boards feature various meats, veggies and accoutrements—all cured, pickled and made in house. $19 for choice of three or $24 for five.

 

Chefs’ Local Vegetables is a vegan dish of seasoned smoked beets, Japanese eggplant, roasted squash, carrots, heirloom tomatoes and onion. $17.

 

Grilled octopus with a salad of local heirloom tomatoes, grilled corn and peaches. (The salad will change according to season.) $14.

 

Smoked trout with celery root purée, pickled apple and roasted vegetables. $22.

 

A 30-day, dry-aged striploin (seven ounce) with compound butter, shaved asparagus salad and pickled mushrooms. $29.

 

The space

The two-storey, 11,000-square-foot brewpub has room for 400 beer drinkers. There’s also a dedicated oyster bar and a chef’s table for six-course dinners with beer pairings. The second floor is a private events space where the brewery will host “beer school,” classes that will teach attendees how to properly taste beer, how to pair it with food and even how to brew their own beer at home.

All of the barrels came from a cooperage in California (they’re ready to use, not just for decoration).

 

Three beer lines run directly from holding tanks, through the champagne-steel piping along the bar’s ceiling and into beer towers behind the bar.

 

The brewery—110,000 pounds worth of beer and equipment—sits over a parking garage.

 

The on-site retail shop.

 

The street-side patio can seat 110 people.

Topics: Andrew Crowder Beer breweries Jason Kaptyn King West Mark Cutrara Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

 

