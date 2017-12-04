What’s on the menu at Mythology, Parkdale’s new vegan diner

What’s on the menu at Mythology, Parkdale’s new vegan diner

Name: Mythology Diner

Contact: 1265 Queen St. W., mythologydiner.com, @mythologydiner

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Previously: The Commodore

Owners: Doug McNish (Public Kitchen) and Hellenic Vincent De Paul (The 5700 Inc.)

Chefs: Doug McNish and Richard Holton (Public Kitchen)

The food

Veganized diner classics made with imitation products so on-point they’ll fool most carnivores: poached “eggs” have yolks that run, and the NY strip “steak” just about bleeds. While the The 5700 Inc. (Doomie’s, The Imperative) has grand plans of transforming Parkdale into “Vegandale” (they’ve already secured two more leases on the strip), McNish’s ambitions are more food-focused. “I just want people to go, ‘Holy shit, this is really good,'” says the chef who’s making everything in house, including cashew-based butter and multiple kinds of vegan cheese.





























The drinks

Classic cocktails with vegan makeovers (like a whisky sour topped with egg white–free foam) and Ontario craft beer (Left Field, Flying Monkeys, Collective Arts Brewing).





The space

A 50s diner feel (retro-looking chairs, checkerboard flooring) with a few quirks: artists were commissioned to reimagine famous artworks with an animal theme (“The Last Supper” replaces the apostles with an ark’s-worth of critters, while “The Creation of Adam” swaps out Adam for a cow). There’s also a “vegan selfie” room, obviously.















