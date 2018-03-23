What’s on the menu at Mira, King West’s splashy new Peruvian restaurant

What’s on the menu at Mira, King West’s splashy new Peruvian restaurant

Name: Mira

Contact: 420A Wellington St. W., 647-951-3331, mirarestaurant.com, @mirarestaurant

Neighbourhood: King West

Owner: Hanif Harji of ICONINK (Byblos, Westlodge, Patria, Figo, La Société), Maher Murshed (Navigate Group) and Stuart Cameron (ICONINK)

Chef: Stuart Cameron (Byblos, Patria)

The food

Guests can expect to find plenty of fish dishes (tiradito, four kinds of ceviche) on the Nikkei-inspired menu, which combines elements of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine. Small plates include yuca fries and buttery scallops, while more substantial plates bring suckling pig on chaufa-inspired quinoa fried rice, and arroz con langosta (brothy, lobster-topped rice). Cameron spent a couple of years researching the cuisine and sourcing ingredients like lucuma (a maple-tasting fruit used in the dessert mousse), aji amarillo peppers, lulo (a citrus fruit) and huacatay (Peruvian black mint).

The drinks

A decent wine-by-the-glass selection, a whole lot of sake, and pisco-based cocktails made with Peruvian ingredients, like the Victoria that blends pisco with spiced pineapple-infused honey, aji amarillo pepper, lime and red peppercorn.

The space

The 3,200-square-foot space seats 75 (including a 14-seat semi-private space), and, come warmer weather, will have room for another 24 outside. The colourful room was inspired by Lima’s Miraflores neighbourhood.