What’s on the menu at MARBL, a new restaurant and lounge in the former Fring’s space
Name: MARBL
Contact: 455 King St. W, 416-979-2660, marbltoronto.com, @marbltoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Fring’s
Owner: Peter Girges (Vancouver’s West Oak, Pierre’s Champagne Bar, Twelve West)
Chefs: Executive chef Ryan Morrison (The Glowbal Connection in Vancouver; Scarpetta in New York, Toronto and Beverly Hills) and chef de cuisine Kyle Campbell (O&B)
The food
Contemporary American bistro classics, including a gem lettuce Caesar salad, steak tartare, cheeseburgers and Flintstone-approved chops, all made with sustainable and local-when-possible ingredients.
The drinks
House cocktails from Cassaundra Inder (Kōjin), and a wine list curated by sommelier Mik Piltz (Bar Isabel, Splendido) of small-production organic and biodynamic finds from the U.S., Italy and France, that Piltz says includes “unsulfured and orange wines that don’t exist anywhere on King Street.”
The space
Girges lightened up the previously dark room with a bunch of marble (of course) and tufted banquettes. There’s a lounge with a couple of big-screen TVs (reserved for sports), and an open kitchen in the back with a few seats for diners interested in watching the action.