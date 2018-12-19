Restaurants

What’s on the menu at MARBL, a new restaurant and lounge in the former Fring’s space

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: MARBL
Contact: 455 King St. W, 416-979-2660, marbltoronto.com, @marbltoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Fring’s
Owner: Peter Girges (Vancouver’s West Oak, Pierre’s Champagne Bar, Twelve West)
Chefs: Executive chef Ryan Morrison (The Glowbal Connection in Vancouver; Scarpetta in New York, Toronto and Beverly Hills) and chef de cuisine Kyle Campbell (O&B)

The food

Contemporary American bistro classics, including a gem lettuce Caesar salad, steak tartare, cheeseburgers and Flintstone-approved chops, all made with sustainable and local-when-possible ingredients.

The beet salad sits on a bed of whipped goat cheese along with frisée and Sicilian pistachio. It’s dressed with pomegranate molasses. $11.

 

The winter mushroom agnolotti features a changing roster of fungi, toasted garlic, Jerusalem artichokes and fresh truffles. $22.

 

The Montreal-smoked octopus is served with rye mustard and tomatoes. $14.

 

Chinook salmon is cooked medium-rare and served on lentils, mirepoix and charred lemon. $31.

 

The Royale with Cheese sees a smashed patty topped with lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato and Thousand Island sauce. It comes with triple-fried fries and malt vinegar aïoli. $8.

 

The veal chop “parm” is a massive bone-in veal cutlet topped with burrata, tomato, and basil. $36.

 

The 12-ounce tomahawk pork chop is topped with a charred bean “casserole” and mustard seed dill jus. $34.

 

The drinks

House cocktails from Cassaundra Inder (Kōjin), and a wine list curated by sommelier Mik Piltz (Bar Isabel, Splendido) of small-production organic and biodynamic finds from the U.S., Italy and France, that Piltz says includes “unsulfured and orange wines that don’t exist anywhere on King Street.”

Bar manager Cassaundra Inder serves Casandra’s Crossing, made with Macallan Gold, yellow Chartreuse and cherry bitters. $20.

 

The Bogotà Old Fashioned combines Colombian corn–infused Bulleit bourbon with demerara sugar and charred cedar bitters. $18.

 

An example of one of Piltz’s consignment wines is the COS Rami, a Sicilian orange wine from winemaker Arianna Occhipinti.

 

The space

Girges lightened up the previously dark room with a bunch of marble (of course) and tufted banquettes. There’s a lounge with a couple of big-screen TVs (reserved for sports), and an open kitchen in the back with a few seats for diners interested in watching the action.

