Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Mad Radish, a new healthy chain from the people behind David’s Tea

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Mad Radish
Contact: 2293 Yonge St., 647-647-4193, madradish.com, @eatmadradish
Neighbourhood: Yonge and Eglinton
Owners: David Segal (David’s Tea) and Stephanie Howarth

The food

Customizable salads and bowls, or pre-designed creations by consulting chefs, including Nigel Finley (The Chase Fish & Oyster, Catch). According to Segal, the Ottawa-based chain aims to offer accessible and healthy meals that are more creative and inspiring than the typical salad chain offerings. Things like the coconut curry chowder served with house-made focaccia, or shawarma chicken hand pies. Bonus: For every order placed through the Mad Radish app or website, one serving of fresh produce is donated to Community Food Centres Canada.

The vegan-friendly Smoky Caesar is made with romaine lettuce, garlicky chickpeas, smoked mushrooms, broccoli, kale, capers and cashew-based “parmesan.” $12.50.

 

The Harvest Bowl tops mixed greens with roasted sweet potato, cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese (or feta), quinoa and a maple-mustard dressed. $11.95.

 

The Fired Up Chicken Bowl tops brown basmati rice and mixed greens with spicy chicken, roasted sweet potato, spicy broccoli, pickled radish, corn nuts and a maple-chipotle dressing. $13.95.

 

Coconut curry chowder is a blend of veggies in a soup made with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, red curry and coconut milk. $6 ($6.75 with a mini loaf of house-made focaccia).

 

Hand pies come in both savoury (chicken shawarma) and sweet flavours (apple cinnamon). $4.

 

There are a few desserts, too.

 

Like this chewy chocolate hazelnut cookie crusted in sea salt. $2.

 

Founders Stephanie Howarth and David Segal.

 

The drinks

A selection of water, kombucha, bottled juices and smoothies made without refined sugar.

This smoothie is made with espresso, coconut milk, salted caramel and banana. $6.75.
The space

There are a handful of seats for customers who choose to dine-in, pick-up shelves for app and online orders, plus a grab-and-go section stocked with pre-made salads and bowls.

The pick-up point for orders made online or using the Mad Radish app.

 

Here’s the grab-and-go section.

 

Topics: david's tea Mad Radish Openings

 

