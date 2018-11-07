What’s on the menu at Mad Radish, a new healthy chain from the people behind David’s Tea

Name: Mad Radish Contact: 2293 Yonge St., 647-647-4193, madradish.com, @eatmadradish Neighbourhood: Yonge and Eglinton Owners: David Segal (David’s Tea) and Stephanie Howarth
The food
Customizable salads and bowls, or pre-designed creations by consulting chefs, including Nigel Finley (The Chase Fish & Oyster, Catch). According to Segal, the Ottawa-based chain aims to offer accessible and healthy meals that are more creative and inspiring than the typical salad chain offerings. Things like the coconut curry chowder served with house-made focaccia, or shawarma chicken hand pies. Bonus: For every order placed through the Mad Radish app or website, one serving of fresh produce is donated to Community Food Centres Canada.
The drinks
A selection of water, kombucha, bottled juices and smoothies made without refined sugar.
The space
There are a handful of seats for customers who choose to dine-in, pick-up shelves for app and online orders, plus a grab-and-go section stocked with pre-made salads and bowls.