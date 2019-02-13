Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Laissez Faire, a new French-inspired restaurant in the old Home of the Brave space

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Laissez Faire
Contact: 589 King St. W., 647-508-5088, laissezfairetoronto.com, @laissezfairetoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Home of the Brave
Owner: Jonathan Condren, Robert MacDonald, Dave Widenmaier (Locals Only)
Chef: Zachary Barnes (Restaurant Gordon Ramsey in London, NYC’s Daniel, and Alo)

The food

A menu of French-influenced dishes that are anything but fussy, despite Barnes’ training in Michelin-starred kitchens: things like fried pork belly in a sherry gastrique, duck confit and whole grilled sea bream. There are also many vegetarian-friendly dishes on the menu, including a beet-based tartare, porcini truffle arancini and a cauliflower “steak.” A separate seasonal tasting menu ($80 and up) offered at the chef’s table changes weekly and includes beverage pairings. Weekend brunch is on the way.

Beetroot tartare topped with pickled fennel sits on a bed of horseradish crème fraiche. It’s served with bread crisps. $14.

 

Porcini truffle arancini are stuffed with mozzarella and finished with tomato sauce and fried basil. $13.

 

Sesame-crusted albacore tuna slices are garnished with avocado purée and a vinaigrette-dressed salad of radish and bean sprouts. $17.

 

Cubes of braised pork belly are deep fried, coated in a sherry gastrique and topped with pomegranate seeds and parsley. $17.

 

The Cauliflower Steak is blanched in a vegetable stock, then brushed with smoked paprika oil before being roasted and plated with romesco sauce, pine nuts, chimichurri and Jerusalem artichoke chips. $18.

 

The house-made squid ink tagliatelle is topped with clams, mussels, shrimp and sourdough crumbs. $21.

 

The brioche panna cotta is finished with stewed and fresh plums, an apricot compote and some crunchy crumbs. $11.

 

Head chef Zachary Barnes (right) with co-owner Jonathan Condren.

 

The drinks

In addition to a selection of wine and beer, there are seasonal cocktails by bar manager Marko Mavra created with house-made infusions, syrups and fresh juices. Bubbly fans will enjoy the buck-an-ounce prosecco hour that runs daily from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Espresso Martini. $14.

 

The Mint Cucumber Collins is made with gin, lime juice, house-made mint-cucumber syrup and soda. $14.

 

The Watermelon Picanté is made with tequila blanco, lime juice, fresh watermelon and jalapeño. $14.

 

The Beetroot Mule contains vodka, lime juice, beet juice and fresh ginger. $14.

 

Bartender Shawn Pratt prepares the Beetroot Mule.

 

The space

No longer recognizable as what was once the Home of the Brave, the space—decorated in vintage tiles, exposed bricks and a coffered ceiling—is much brighter and airier than it used to be. An open kitchen is flanked by a six-seater chef’s table.

Topics: French King West Laissez Faire Openings

 

