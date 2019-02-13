What’s on the menu at Laissez Faire, a new French-inspired restaurant in the old Home of the Brave space
Name: Laissez Faire
Contact: 589 King St. W., 647-508-5088, laissezfairetoronto.com, @laissezfairetoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Home of the Brave
Owner: Jonathan Condren, Robert MacDonald, Dave Widenmaier (Locals Only)
Chef: Zachary Barnes (Restaurant Gordon Ramsey in London, NYC’s Daniel, and Alo)
The food
A menu of French-influenced dishes that are anything but fussy, despite Barnes’ training in Michelin-starred kitchens: things like fried pork belly in a sherry gastrique, duck confit and whole grilled sea bream. There are also many vegetarian-friendly dishes on the menu, including a beet-based tartare, porcini truffle arancini and a cauliflower “steak.” A separate seasonal tasting menu ($80 and up) offered at the chef’s table changes weekly and includes beverage pairings. Weekend brunch is on the way.
The drinks
In addition to a selection of wine and beer, there are seasonal cocktails by bar manager Marko Mavra created with house-made infusions, syrups and fresh juices. Bubbly fans will enjoy the buck-an-ounce prosecco hour that runs daily from 5 to 8 p.m.
The space
No longer recognizable as what was once the Home of the Brave, the space—decorated in vintage tiles, exposed bricks and a coffered ceiling—is much brighter and airier than it used to be. An open kitchen is flanked by a six-seater chef’s table.