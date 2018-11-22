What’s on the menu at Lady Marmalade, the new location of Leslieville’s popular brunch spot
Name: Lady Marmalade
Contact: 265 Broadview Ave., ladymarmalade.ca, @ladymrestaurant
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Owners: David Cherry and Natalia Simachkevitch
The food
Lady Marmalade fans will be happy to know the menu hasn’t changed, and all of the restaurant’s brunch favourites (huevos migas, breakfast poutine, build-your-own-Bennies) are still there. The lunch menu is the same, too, and includes healthy bowls and salads, and tortas. Customers can also buy bottles of Lady Marmalade’s popular house-made habanero hot sauce and soy-ginger dressing to take home.
The drinks
All kinds of caffeinated drinks both hot (cortados, chai lattes, cappuccinos, loose-leaf tea) and cold (hibiscus iced tea, cold brew), as well as fresh-squeezed juice, smoothies and virgin caesars. Coming soon: a liquor license!
The space
Acclaimed Canadian architect Omar Gandhi is responsible for turning what was essentially an abandoned 133-year-old row house into a two-storey restaurant decked out in more than 5,000-square-feet of Baltic birch and 100 wall-mounted plants. It’s a far cry from the more humble aesthetic of Lady Marmalade’s original Queen East location.