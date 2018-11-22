Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Lady Marmalade, the new location of Leslieville’s popular brunch spot

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Lady Marmalade
Contact: 265 Broadview Ave., ladymarmalade.ca, @ladymrestaurant
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Owners: David Cherry and Natalia Simachkevitch

The food

Lady Marmalade fans will be happy to know the menu hasn’t changed, and all of the restaurant’s brunch favourites (huevos migas, breakfast poutine, build-your-own-Bennies) are still there. The lunch menu is the same, too, and includes healthy bowls and salads, and tortas. Customers can also buy bottles of Lady Marmalade’s popular house-made habanero hot sauce and soy-ginger dressing to take home.

Granola Bowl: Balkan yogurt topped with house-made granola, pepitas, fruit and honey. $9.

 

Bread Pudding topped with fruit, berry coulis and maple syrup. 13.50.

 

LM Eggs Benedict: two poached eggs topped with brie, avocado, bacon and hollandaise. Served with a green salad, home fries or tomatoes. $17.

 

Huevos Migas: three scrambled eggs with sausage, cheese, pico de gallo, brown rice, black beans, sour cream and organic corn chips. $14.50.

 

The Club: bacon, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and chipotle mayo. Served with soup, green salad or home fries. $15.

 

Brunch is served.

 

The drinks

All kinds of caffeinated drinks both hot (cortados, chai lattes, cappuccinos, loose-leaf tea) and cold (hibiscus iced tea, cold brew), as well as fresh-squeezed juice, smoothies and virgin caesars. Coming soon: a liquor license!

The space

Acclaimed Canadian architect Omar Gandhi is responsible for turning what was essentially an abandoned 133-year-old row house into a two-storey restaurant decked out in more than 5,000-square-feet of Baltic birch and 100 wall-mounted plants. It’s a far cry from the more humble aesthetic of Lady Marmalade’s original Queen East location.

Here’s the first floor of the restaurant. Toronto-based artist Anna Church is responsible for the art on the wall.

 

There’s some seating at the back.

 

And here’s the second floor.

 

There’s even a mezzanine above the second-floor dining room. Right now, the owners have a makeshift office there, but it’s also where photographers and DJs could set up during events.

 

Gandhi kept the building’s original brickwork, working cedar cladding into the mix.

Topics: brunch Lady Marmalade Openings South Riverdale

 

