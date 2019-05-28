What’s on the menu at Konjiki Ramen’s new downtown location

Name: Konjiki Ramen Downtown

Contact: 41 Elm St., 2nd Fl., 416-519-6794, konjikiramen.com, @konjiki_ramen

Neighbourhood: Downtown Core

Owners: Atsushi Yamamoto (Konjiki Ramen and Tokyo’s Konjikihototogisu) and Toronto-based investors

Chef: Atsushi Yamamoto

Accessibility: Six steps at entrance; restaurant up another flight of stairs once inside.

The food

In addition to its signature clam broth ramen and popular appetizers (chicken karaage, deep-fried king mushrooms), this second outpost of Tokyo’s Michelin-starred ramen shop also serves a few new items: a vegetarian avocado ramen, a pork tonkotsu ramen with an even richer broth, and a special wagyu and Angus beef ramen that’s only available Sundays through Tuesdays.













The drinks

There’s Asahi Super Dry on tap and Dry Black in bottles, plus all the usual non-alcoholic suspects (tea, juice, pop).



The space

The former lawyer’s office has been converted into two restaurants: this upstairs ramen shop that seats 30, and Shitamachi Tendon Akimitsu on the main floor, a well-known tendon house from Japan that’s opening soon. According to manager Alan Posner, the walk-in only space has a paging system to let guests know when their table is ready.