What’s on the menu at Konjiki, the first North American location of Tokyo’s Michelin-endorsed ramen shop

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Konjiki Ramen
Contact: 5051 Yonge St., 647-350-7766, konjikiramen.com, @konjikiramen
Neighbourhood: Lansing
Owner: Atsushi Yamamoto (Tokyo’s Konjikihototogisu) and Toronto-based investors
Chef: Atsushi Yamamoto

The food

“Toronto has so many ingredients, and I always like the challenge of trying new things,” says Yamamoto, of choosing Toronto as the place to open the first international branch of his Bib Gourmand-status (that’s Michelin Guide speak for distinguished and inexpensive) restaurant, where he serves carefully constructed bowls of ramen. Yamamoto prepares his ramen using traditional methods (like a 20-hour slow simmered pork bone soup for the tonkotsu base and a traditional soya sauce he brings in from his noodle house in Japan for the shoyu) but infuses each bowl with contemporary and unique flavours, like truffle and porcini mushroom oils, or clams and lobster. There’s also a vegetarian version made with potato and soy milk. People take Yamamoto’s ramen pretty seriously: there’s even a guide on how to best enjoy Konjiki’s ramen.

Signature clam broth ramen (shoyu): house-made ramen noodles in a signature clam, pork and chicken broth (soy sauce base), with sous-vide chashu, bamboo shoots, leek, porcini oil, truffle sauce and and spring onions. $14.

 

Signature clam broth ramen (shio): house-made ramen noodles in a signature clam, pork and chicken soup (salt base) with sous-vide chashu, bamboo shoot, leek, red onion, bacon, spring onion, diced basil and arugula. $14.

 

Smoky black tonkotsu ramen: house-made ramen noodles in a pork bone soup with pork and a special smoked garlic sauce, topped with roasted garlic oil, smoked cherry tomatoes, smoked minced pork, spring onion, leek, bacon, bamboo shoots and and vegetables. $14.

 

Spicy red tonkotsu ramen: house-made ramen noodles in a pork bone soup with pork and chili, topped with spicy marinated minced pork, chili oil, spring onion, leek, bamboo shoots and vegetables. $14.

 

Frozen s’more: matcha ice cream and granola topped with blow-torched marshmallow. $4.

 

Uji matcha rare cheesecake: a mousse-like green tea cheesecake with anko (red bean). $3.

 

Each bowl of ramen has to meet the chef’s Michelin-recognized standards, including the use of fresh noodles made specifically for the shop.

 

Yamamoto adds the truffle sauce and porcini oil to his signature clam-pork-and-chicken shoyu ramen.

 

And now the noodles.

 

Here’s Yamamoto again.

 

The drinks

Right now, just tea and water. (But you’re not coming here for the drinks.)

The space

Konjiki’s North York location shares a space with Japanese dessert café, Saryo (which occupies the bright storefront). Konjiki’s much-darker room has table seating surrounding the perimeter and a central island with barstool seating. No reservations are taken for the 48-seat space (so, in other words, get in line).

This is where you line up.

