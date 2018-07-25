What’s on the menu at Koi Koi, Kensington Market’s new sake bar

Name: Koi Koi

Contact: 170 Baldwin St., 647-343-4618, koikoibar.com

Neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Previously: Graffiti’s Bar and Grill

Owner: Linda Dang and Nancy Young (Sukoshi, North Poke)

Chef: Nancy Young

The food

Japanese bar snacks including yakitori skewers (shiitake, chicken thigh, pork shoulder), curry croquettes and potato salad, which all the sake suppliers begged Dang to include on the menu (it’s made with a Kewpie mayo-mustard dressing and is a popular bar bite back in Japan).

The drinks

Japanese sakes, cocktails and beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Hitachino, Kagua, Kirin Ichiban). The only thing not made in Japan here are the wines.

The space

After 25 years, Graffiti’s owner, Steve Mitchell, was keen to get out of the bar biz, but he wasn’t willing to sell business to just anyone. “He wanted a Kensington local to take it over,” explains Linda Dang, whose business partner Nancy Young was born and raised in the neighbourhood. They thought they could salvage much of the space, but when they started working on it they quickly realized that almost everything needed to be replaced. Now, the only thing left is the roll-up garage door. In the spirit of Graffiti’s, however, they’re hoping to have live music.