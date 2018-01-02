Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Kay Pacha, a new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar on St. Clair West

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Kay Pacha
Contact: 744 St. Clair Ave. W., 647-350-5007, kaypacha.ca, @kay_pacha_toronto
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Previously: Catch
Owners: Elias Salazar (Limon Modern Peruvian Kitchen) and Ricardo Chico
Chef: Elias Salazar

The food

While ceviche is his specialty, Salazar, who is from Callao, Peru, cooks five styles of Peruvian cuisine: chifa (Chinese-Peruivan), Amazonian, Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian), Italian-Peruvian and raw dishes (tiraditos and ceviches). “Nobody in Toronto was offering all of these different styles, and that’s what Peruvian cuisine is all about,” says Salazar. “Years of revolution meant that people from many different countries settled in Peru, infusing the food with the flavours from their own cultures and cuisines.” Salazar’s contemporary twists on classic dishes include staples like causita (a layered potato dish) and wok-fried beef served with fresh linguini coated in huancaína, a spicy and creamy cheese sauce.

Concha a la parmesana: baked jumbo sea scallop, aji amarillo and pisco butter, fresh lime, parmesan, panko. $10 per scallop.

 

Ceviche mixto de Carretilla: New Zealand snapper, gulf shrimp, Moroccan octopus, choclo (Peruvian corn), cancha (toasted corn), sweet potato, squid chicharron, red onion, ahi rocoto, ahi amarillo leche de tigre. $18.

 

Causita estilo Lima: pulled organic chicken breast in yuzu mayonnaise, whipped Yukon gold potato, aji Amarillo, fresh lime, avocado, heirloom tomato, quail egg, huancaina sauce. $12.

 

Tiradito Nikkei: yellowfin tuna, Japanese cucumber, radish, avocado-wasabi purée, rice cracker, nori, passion fruit–infused Nikkei sauce. $20.

 

Lomo saltado y tallarin a la huancaina: wok-fried tenderloin, soy duck fat glaze, red onion and plum tomatoes, served with fresh linguini in huancaina sauce. $25.

 

Alfajores: Peruvian shortbread cookies filled with dulce de leche. $8 for six.

 

Tres leches y helado de coca y menta: sponge cake infused with milk and honey, topped with Chantilly cream and served with mint ice cream. $ 10.

 

Salazar, playing with fire.

 

The drinks

There’s a rotating list of consignment wines available by the glass or bottle, but you’re here for the pisco. Bartender Will Publow (Rush Lane) creates cocktails with premium pisco imported from Peru, including the Nori Not Sorry, made with pisco, sake and a wasabi-nori syrup.

Nori Not Sorry: Pisco Portón, sake, wasabi-nori syrup, lemon juice, egg whites, dried nori. $16.

 

Purple Rain: Pisco Portón, house-made purple corn Chicha, lemon sugar, egg whites, Angostura bitters. $15.

 

Pisco Portón had to be imported (you won’t find it at the LCBO).

 

Bartender Will Publow.

 

The space

Come summer, the 40-seat restaurant will welcome an additional 38 guests on the patio, which will offer a separate menu of dishes cooked on a charcoal grill.

The Peruvian Chicha art featured at the back of Kay Pacha’s open kitchen was done by Salazar’s friend Cesar Gomez.

 

