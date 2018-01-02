What’s on the menu at Kay Pacha, a new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar on St. Clair West
Name: Kay Pacha
Contact: 744 St. Clair Ave. W., 647-350-5007, kaypacha.ca, @kay_pacha_toronto
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Previously: Catch
Owners: Elias Salazar (Limon Modern Peruvian Kitchen) and Ricardo Chico
Chef: Elias Salazar
The food
While ceviche is his specialty, Salazar, who is from Callao, Peru, cooks five styles of Peruvian cuisine: chifa (Chinese-Peruivan), Amazonian, Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian), Italian-Peruvian and raw dishes (tiraditos and ceviches). “Nobody in Toronto was offering all of these different styles, and that’s what Peruvian cuisine is all about,” says Salazar. “Years of revolution meant that people from many different countries settled in Peru, infusing the food with the flavours from their own cultures and cuisines.” Salazar’s contemporary twists on classic dishes include staples like causita (a layered potato dish) and wok-fried beef served with fresh linguini coated in huancaína, a spicy and creamy cheese sauce.
The drinks
There’s a rotating list of consignment wines available by the glass or bottle, but you’re here for the pisco. Bartender Will Publow (Rush Lane) creates cocktails with premium pisco imported from Peru, including the Nori Not Sorry, made with pisco, sake and a wasabi-nori syrup.
The space
Come summer, the 40-seat restaurant will welcome an additional 38 guests on the patio, which will offer a separate menu of dishes cooked on a charcoal grill.