What’s on the menu at Kaka All You Can Eat, the new downtown location of Markham’s AYCE sushi spot

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Kaka All You Can Eat
Contact: 655 Bay St., 416-979-3288, kakaallyoucaneat.com, @kakaallyoucaneat
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Owners: Closs Tong (H2 Kitchen), Joey Cho (H2 Kitchen), Terry Wang (Village AYCE Hot Pot, Dagu Rice Noodle), Frank Liu and Ernest Lam
Chef: Frank Liu

The food

The Markham-based sushi spot earned its popularity by charging customers only $34.99 for unlimited seafood, including thick-cut sashimi, tataki plated with flower petals and aburi nigiri torched to order. For Kaka’s maki rolls, the kitchen uses some seriously fancy ingredients like uni, foie gras and gold dust (these ultra-upscale offerings are limited to one per person). Of course, for the more conservative connoisseur, Kaka’s menu also lists all the usual AYCE suspects: maki rolls, gyoza and tempura. There are also some atypical items on the menu, too, like tacos.

A pair of chirashi sushi bites in lettuce cups.

 

The salmon tataki comes swimming in a yuzu-miso vinaigrette.

 

The miso-dressed tuna tataki is topped with pickled daikon and wasabi-garlic chips.

 

The beef taco is topped with kalbi sauce and roasted tomatoes.

 

This taco is stuffed with battered tilapia in a spicy buttermilk crema with pineapple-chili salsa.

 

Aburi sushi is torched to order.

 

And some more, mid-torch.

 

And even more!

 

The Chef Frank Special Roll is topped with salmon and a Hokkaido scallop. Inside the roll, there’s cucumber, crab salad, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko.

 

The Kaka Special Roll combines salmon, artificial crab, cucumber and uni sauce. It’s then rolled in tobiko.

 

Every season, Kaka comes out with an over-the-top specialty roll. For their grand opening, they’ve made a maki topped with foie gras, unagi, gold dust and tobiko.

 

A sashimi platter.

 

Desserts include vanilla crème brûlée, popcorn ice cream and dark chocolate custard.

 

The drinks

There’s a selection of sake, bottled and draft beer, frozen polar beer and a short list of signature cocktails, like Kaka’s Hinomoto made with rum, sake, Calpico, lychee liqueur, lemon juice and grenadine. Also: sake bombs.

Here’s the bar.

 

The space

The 150-seat space looks onto an open kitchen where chefs are perennially blow-torching plates of sushi. There’s also a party room and two private dining areas tucked in the back, as well as a street-side patio slated to open this summer.

Owners Closs Tong, Joey Cho and Ernest Lam.

 

