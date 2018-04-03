What’s on the menu at Kaka All You Can Eat, the new downtown location of Markham’s AYCE sushi spot
Name: Kaka All You Can Eat
Contact: 655 Bay St., 416-979-3288, kakaallyoucaneat.com, @kakaallyoucaneat
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Owners: Closs Tong (H2 Kitchen), Joey Cho (H2 Kitchen), Terry Wang (Village AYCE Hot Pot, Dagu Rice Noodle), Frank Liu and Ernest Lam
Chef: Frank Liu
The food
The Markham-based sushi spot earned its popularity by charging customers only $34.99 for unlimited seafood, including thick-cut sashimi, tataki plated with flower petals and aburi nigiri torched to order. For Kaka’s maki rolls, the kitchen uses some seriously fancy ingredients like uni, foie gras and gold dust (these ultra-upscale offerings are limited to one per person). Of course, for the more conservative connoisseur, Kaka’s menu also lists all the usual AYCE suspects: maki rolls, gyoza and tempura. There are also some atypical items on the menu, too, like tacos.
The drinks
There’s a selection of sake, bottled and draft beer, frozen polar beer and a short list of signature cocktails, like Kaka’s Hinomoto made with rum, sake, Calpico, lychee liqueur, lemon juice and grenadine. Also: sake bombs.
The space
The 150-seat space looks onto an open kitchen where chefs are perennially blow-torching plates of sushi. There’s also a party room and two private dining areas tucked in the back, as well as a street-side patio slated to open this summer.