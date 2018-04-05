Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Jollibee, Toronto’s first location of the Filipino fast-food chain

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Jollibee
Contact: 15 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough, 647-953-1100, Facebook
Neighbourhood: Dorset Park

The food

A selection of Jollibee’s most-popular staples: Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburgers and, of course, Jolly Crispy Chicken. On opening day, the store served more than 7,000 customers, some of whom waited in line for more than 10 hours (Jollibee was nice enough to set up two tents for the faithful). Dianne Yorro, the brand manager for Jollibee North America, says they’re prepared to have the tents up until the end of April so people won’t have to be waiting in this unseasonably cold spring weather for their buckets of bird.

The brand’s mascot, a jolly bee, is everywhere.

 

Jolly Spaghetti is sweeter than your average spaghetti, loaded up with three kinds of meat (ground beef, ham and hot-dog coins) and topped with shredded cheese. Yorro says it’s typically served at birthday parties in the Philippines. $5.99 (includes a drink).

 

The Palabok Fiesta tops vermicelli-like noodles with shrimp, ground pork, pork crackling, slices of boiled egg and a garlic-shrimp sauce. Yorro says the traditional dish is typically served at fiestas in the Philippines. $6.99 (includes a drink).

 

Jolly Crispy Chicken is the chain’s most popular item. The gravy it comes with is pretty popular, too. “Filipinos like to pour it over rice…or even drink it. It’s a signature recipe,” says Yorro. $14.99 for a six-piece bucket.

 

A full spread, including Peach Mango Pie ($2.49 each), one of three desserts on offer. There’s no halo-halo yet, but Yorro says maybe one day.

 

The drinks

The usual fountain pop suspects, but Jollibee’s signature pineapple juice seems to be the drink of choice.

Pineapple juice. (Included with the price of meals.)

 

The space

Your typical fast food restaurant ambience: bright lighting, warm primary colours and blown-up, cutesy branding. There are booths, four-tops, even a couple communal tables—and given how many people are lined up to get in, it’s surprisingly easy to get a seat. It seems most people take their grub to go.

Customers place their order at the counter and receive an electronic buzzer, which lights up when their food is ready.

 

It takes a lot of staff to serve thousands of customers…

 


Mr. Jollibee himself. Or herself. It’s a cartoon bee. Who knows.

 

Three days after opening, the lineup to get in still filled two giant tents.

 

