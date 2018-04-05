What’s on the menu at Jollibee, Toronto’s first location of the Filipino fast-food chain

Name: Jollibee Contact: 15 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough, 647-953-1100, Facebook Neighbourhood: Dorset Park
The food
A selection of Jollibee’s most-popular staples: Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburgers and, of course, Jolly Crispy Chicken. On opening day, the store served more than 7,000 customers, some of whom waited in line for more than 10 hours (Jollibee was nice enough to set up two tents for the faithful). Dianne Yorro, the brand manager for Jollibee North America, says they’re prepared to have the tents up until the end of April so people won’t have to be waiting in this unseasonably cold spring weather for their buckets of bird.
The drinks
The usual fountain pop suspects, but Jollibee’s signature pineapple juice seems to be the drink of choice.
The space
Your typical fast food restaurant ambience: bright lighting, warm primary colours and blown-up, cutesy branding. There are booths, four-tops, even a couple communal tables—and given how many people are lined up to get in, it’s surprisingly easy to get a seat. It seems most people take their grub to go.