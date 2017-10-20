What’s on the menu at Hexagon, a new French restaurant in Oakville from one of the country’s best young chefs
Name: Hexagon
Contact: 210 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, 905-844-1286, hexagonrestaurant.com, @hexagonrestaurant
Neighbourhood: Oakville
Previously: The Green Bean
Owners: Artur Koczur (7 Enoteca, The Green Bean)
Chef: Sean MacDonald (Calgary’s Market Restaurant)
The food
Modern and contemporary French dishes that draw from an international pantry: sable fish dressed with a white mole sauce, prawn “hot dogs” on brioche and a dessert piñata (yes, a piñata) of banana crème brulée. The short à la carte lunch menu includes bistro classics including steak frites and French onion soup. For dinner, guests can choose between a four-course tasting menu ($60) and a nine-course carte blanche one ($130). A version of MacDonald’s winning duck dish from the 2016 San Pellegrino Young Chef competition made it onto the menu. The bird—aged for three weeks, then roasted—is sided with black garlic paste, sea buckthorn jelly and savoy cabbage.
The drinks
There’s French wine, of course, and cocktails courtesy of Jed Boller. His signature tipples incorporate spirits infused with savoury ingredients, and are meant to complement MacDonald’s dishes.
The space
The 48-seat space (named after France’s hexagonal shape) includes a semi-private dining room next to the open kitchen. In the summer, a patio in Oakville’s Town Square can accommodate another 20 diners.