Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Hendriks, the Eaton Centre’s new steak house

What’s on the menu at Hendriks, the Eaton Centre’s new steak house

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Hendriks
Contact: 218 Yonge St., 416-593-9667, hendriksrestaurant.com, @hendriksrestaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Owners: Spiros and George Bozikis (Redwood Grill, Baton Rouge)
Chef: Spiros Bozikis

The food

When working on the menu, Spiros knew he wanted to appeal to suburban families, visiting tourists and Bay Street brokers alike. “I wanted something for everyone, which is why we have everything from oysters on the half shell to cheeseburgers,” he says. The resulting menu is mostly classic American (ribs, steaks, burgers, wedge salads) with a few Mediterranean moments (charred Moroccan octopus, burrata, prosciutto).

The Bozikis brothers know this corner of Yonge and Queen intimately. For over a decade they ran a Baton Rouge in the Eaton Centre before moving to California in 2015. When Cadillac Fairview was looking for a new restaurant to feed hungry mall-goers, they reached out to the brothers to see if they’d come back to Toronto to create a one-off concept.

The Cobb salad: mixed greens, bacon, corn, black beans, avocado, boiled egg, tomato and blue cheese in a buttermilk-ranch dressing. $17.

 

Ahi tuna tartare with avocado, tomato and sesame seeds. $17.

 

There are a few fusion items on the menu, too, like this Greek take on tacos. Grilled pork wrapped in flour tortillas is topped with tzatziki, fries, tomatoes and feta. $12.

 

The lobster-stuffed ravioli are served in a creamy lobster bisque sauce with some greens and grape tomatoes. $26.

 

This pan-seared branzino is topped with olives and capers, and comes with chili-lime corn. $20.

 

Spiros imports Danish pork for these ribs. They’re slow-cooked for seven-and-a-half hours. $29.

 

For dessert, a walnut brownie is served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. $9.

 

And a whole spread.

 

George (left) and Spiro Bozikis.

 

The drinks

The Bozikis brothers handpicked every wine on the menu. “We tried over 300,” says Spiros. “I still haven’t learned how to spit out wine when sampling, so some of those afternoons were challenging.” Hendriks ended up with an easy-drinking wine card heavy on Californian, Italian, French and locally produced bottles.

The Signature cocktail is the Hendrick’s Gin Basil Smash. (It’s made using the homophonous gin that has no relation to the restaurant.) $13.

 

The space

The 7,700-square-foot, 225-seat restaurant is decked out in dramatic royal blue and rich walnut façades. While Hendriks is technically in the Eaton Centre, there’s no mall entrance. Guests need to enter off Yonge.

This huge (and functioning!) clock is meant to separate Hendriks from the rest of the Eaton Centre. It’s also good for helping lost tourists find their lunchtime meeting point.

Topics: Downtown Core Eaton Centre Hendriks Openings

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Bar Altura, Queen West’s newest Italian eatery

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at SoSo Food Club, a new Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar in Little Portugal

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Kojin, Momofuku’s new Toronto restaurant

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Rosalinda, Toronto’s new vegan Mexican restaurant

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at City Betty, chef Alex Molitz’s new restaurant on the Danforth

Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at the Gatsby, a new lounge and piano bar at the Windsor Arms