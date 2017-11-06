What’s on the menu at Hello 123, a new vegan restaurant and bar from the owners of Kupfert and Kim

Name: Hello 123 Contact: 1122 Queen St. W., 416-532-3555, hello123forever.com, @hello123forever Neighbourhood: West Queen West Owners: Mark Kupfert and Daniel Suss (Kupfert and Kim)
The food
The all-vegan menu features a couple of Kupfert and Kim’s quick-service classics (like the Oaxaca bowl), along with a bunch of new dishes including small plates (hummus and seed-oat toast), a DIY lettuce wrap platter, noodle bowls and a burger. Weekday breakfast brings avocado toast, waffles and smoothie bowls, while buckwheat pancakes make an appearance during weekend brunch.
The drinks
In addition to a lineup of smoothies, coffees, teas and kombucha, there’s booze, too! The wine is of the organic kind, beer and cider (on tap and in bottles) is from Ontario and cocktails incorporate kombucha and cold-pressed juices.
The space
The bright, 45-seat spot is named after one of the most common internet passwords and takes the place of what was previously Queen’s Grocery and Variety. A 28-seat licensed patio is slated for next summer.