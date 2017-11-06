Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Hello 123, a new vegan restaurant and bar from the owners of Kupfert and Kim

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Hello 123
Contact: 1122 Queen St. W., 416-532-3555, hello123forever.com, @hello123forever
Neighbourhood: West Queen West
Owners: Mark Kupfert and Daniel Suss (Kupfert and Kim)

The food

The all-vegan menu features a couple of Kupfert and Kim’s quick-service classics (like the Oaxaca bowl), along with a bunch of new dishes including small plates (hummus and seed-oat toast), a DIY lettuce wrap platter, noodle bowls and a burger. Weekday breakfast brings avocado toast, waffles and smoothie bowls, while buckwheat pancakes make an appearance during weekend brunch.

Corn off the Cob (with cob): corn, chimichurri, cashew cream, dry rub. $7.

 

Chana chaat: brown rice, roasted cauliflower, chickpea chana, coconut raita, green and red chutneys, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, onion and crushed seeds. $13.

 

Braised cabbage and romaine caesar, with sunflower crumble, parsley, seed croutons, pickled onions, coconut and a hemp-tahini dressing. $11.

 

Green XXXXX: pesto quinoa, seared tempeh, steamed kale and bok choy, cucumber, roasted zucchini, smashed avocado, hemp, pumpkin pesto and a lemon vinaigrette. $14.

 

Lettuce Wrap Paleo Party: make your own lettuce wraps with K&K hemp and sunflower balls, cauliflower hummus, za’atar salsa, cucumber salad, roasted eggplant, rutabaga mash, carrots, chimichurri and tahini. $15 and $26.

 

For the smashed avocado burger, a house patty (with walnuts) comes topped with red onion, lettuce, aïoli, avocado and a pickle, with a side of greens and roasted rutabaga. (Can be served on a bun or in a lettuce wrap.) $14.

 

Buckwheat pancakes with apple sauce, fresh fruit and maple syrup. (Weekend brunch only.) $12.

 

The drinks

In addition to a lineup of smoothies, coffees, teas and kombucha, there’s booze, too! The wine is of the organic kind, beer and cider (on tap and in bottles) is from Ontario and cocktails incorporate kombucha and cold-pressed juices.

Pineapple Sesame: cold-pressed pineapple juice, mescal, peach-rosemary shrub. $12.

 

Cold-Pressed Green Cosmo: cold-pressed cucumber and lime juices, vodka, Cointreau. $12.

 

Kombucha Thyme: tequila, Amaro Montenegro, kombucha. $12.

 

Basil Gin Smash: gin, basil, peach bitters. $12.

 

The space

The bright, 45-seat spot is named after one of the most common internet passwords and takes the place of what was previously Queen’s Grocery and Variety. A 28-seat licensed patio is slated for next summer.

Topics: Hello 123 Kupfert and Kim Openings vegan vegetarian West Queen West

 

