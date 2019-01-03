What’s on the menu at Hawk & Chick, a new quick-service Korean lunch counter

Name: Hawk & Chick

Contact: 1426 Dundas St. W., no phone, @hawkandchick.to

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Chef-owner: Joe Kim (Pinky’s CaPhe, Hanmoto, Grand Electric, Electric Mud BBQ, Momofuku, Origin)

The food

Bento boxes, house-made banchan, jjigae and more, prepared to-order and served with Korean purple rice. Kim’s menu was influenced by a few different things: his Korean heritage, the years when his parents operated Japanese restaurants, and his experience working in more refined kitchens. “This restaurant isn’t my opus where everything is coming back,” says Kim. “It’s just food I enjoy that’s hearty, filling and not pretentious.”





























The drinks

Non-alcoholic drinks including soda, coconut water, iced tea, San Pellegrino and Vitamin Water.





The space

The no-frills takeout spot with an open kitchen can seat eight dine-in customers at window-facing benches—the rest will have to get their orders to-go. Delivery is in the works.



