What’s on the menu at Grand Electric Taqueria, the new taco joint across from Trinity Bellwoods

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Grand Electric Taqueria
Contact: 923 Queen St. W., 647-344-8226, grandelectrictoronto.com/trinity-bellwoods, @grandelectricrestaurants
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Owners: Ian McGrenaghan and Colin Tooke (Grand Electric, Electric Mud BBQ)

The food

A short menu of guac and chips, ceviche, quesadillas and made-to-order tacos. Vegan and gluten-free options are available, and there’s even a kids’ menu (where tacos come topped with shredded lettuce instead of other more-adult fixings like cilantro).

Guac and chips. $7.

 

Albacore tuna ceviche with pico de gallo, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato and sliced avocado, on a tostada. $7.50.

 

The vegetarian mushroom taco is topped with crema, onion, cilantro, and some seared queso fresco. $4 for one.

 

The Baja fish taco features beer-battered and fried fish, topped with cabbage, lime mayo, smoky morita salsa, cilantro and radish. $5 for one.

 

The pollo asado taco tops achiote-marinated chicken thigh with a spicy arbol-tomatillo salsa, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and cilantro. $5 for one.

 

The key lime pie is Grand Electric’s own recipe but made by the Tempered Room. $6.50 per slice.

 

The drinks

A few Mexican beers (that can be upgraded to a chelada or michelada), horchata (with or without cold brew), house-made aguas frescas and Mexican sodas. PSA: On weekends, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., margaritas are half-price.

Horchata. $5.

 

The margaritas are made with house-made agua fresca and 1.5 ounces of tequila. $11.

 

The space

The no-reservations space has shared bar seating, and can be booked for private events for up to 30 people. A salsa bar near the order counter is stocked with bottled hot sauce and four different house-made salsas that are made fresh every day.

