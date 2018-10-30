What’s on the menu at Grand Electric Taqueria, the new taco joint across from Trinity Bellwoods
Name: Grand Electric Taqueria
Contact: 923 Queen St. W., 647-344-8226, grandelectrictoronto.com/trinity-bellwoods, @grandelectricrestaurants
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Owners: Ian McGrenaghan and Colin Tooke (Grand Electric, Electric Mud BBQ)
The food
A short menu of guac and chips, ceviche, quesadillas and made-to-order tacos. Vegan and gluten-free options are available, and there’s even a kids’ menu (where tacos come topped with shredded lettuce instead of other more-adult fixings like cilantro).
The drinks
A few Mexican beers (that can be upgraded to a chelada or michelada), horchata (with or without cold brew), house-made aguas frescas and Mexican sodas. PSA: On weekends, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., margaritas are half-price.
The space
The no-reservations space has shared bar seating, and can be booked for private events for up to 30 people. A salsa bar near the order counter is stocked with bottled hot sauce and four different house-made salsas that are made fresh every day.