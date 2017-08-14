Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Goose Island Brewhouse, Toronto’s first brewery from the Chicago-based brand

What’s on the menu at Goose Island Brewhouse, Toronto’s first brewery from the Chicago-based brand

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

Name: Goose Island Brewhouse
Contact: 70 The Esplanade, 416-862-7575, @goosetoronto
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Previously: Fionn MacCool’s
Brewers: Head brewer Bernard Priest (Les 3 Brasseurs) and assistant brewer Marc Mammoliti (Great Lakes Brewery)
Chefs: Executive chef Kevin Maniaci and chef de cuisine Shawn Jackson (Bier Markt)

The food

The mostly comfort-food menu will change seasonally. It currently includes a Reuben sandwich made with brisket cured and smoked in-house; a big beer-infused sausage; and an all-day breakfast benny with prosciutto. Each dish has been paired with at least one of the beers on tap, just in case you don’t know what to drink.

All-Day Brewhouse Benny: grilled bread topped with two poached eggs, fior di latte, aged prosciutto di parma and roasted heirloom grape tomatoes. Served with a green salad. (Pairs well with the raspberry table beer.) $16.

 

Bern the Brewer’s Sharing Board: aged prosciutto di parma, beer-cured pastrami salmon, crispy brussels sprout leaves, cheese, pickles and Bavarian pretzels with house-made mustard. (Pairs well with the marzen.) $28.

 

Chicago sausage dog: beer-infused sausage with house mustard, tomatoes, diced onion and hot peppers. Served with fries or a salad. (Pairs well with the Goose IPA.) $15.

 

Low-and-slow Reuben sandwich: brisket cured and smoked in-house, topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and house-made mustard on light rye. Served with fries or a salad. (Pairs well with the Midnight Oil coffee porter.) $16.

 

The drinks

Twelve rotating taps that offer a selection of Goose Island’s signature brews (Goose Honker’s Ale, Goose Island IPA, Four Star Pilsner) and some new ones, like Allora, a table beer made with fresh raspberries, and Midnight Oil, a chocolaty porter made with Toronto’s Station Cold Brew. On occasion, rare variants from Chicago will be offered as well.

Flights of beer include four seven-ounce pours. $12.
You can get growlers to-go.

 

Mammoliti (left) and Priest.

 

The space

Shiny brewing equipments surrounds diners and drinkers in the 18,000-square-foot space, and an archway is all that separates Goose Island from the Bier Markt (which is where the washrooms are, by the way). There’s a street-side patio out front and a sizeable biergarten in the back that comes with an original Banksy. An on-site retail store sells growlers to-go and Goose Island merch.

Here’s the front patio.

 

And this is the biergarten. Those are baby hop vines on the right.

 

And here’s that original Banksy we told you about.

Topics: Beer Bernard Priest breweries brewery Goose Island Goose Island Brewhouse Kevin Maniaci Openings Shawn Jackson

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Uncle Mikey’s, a new Asian snack bar with a French twist

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Chop Chop, a fast-casual Taiwanese restaurant

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Skippa, a casual sushi and sake bar on Harbord Street

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tabriz, the downtown core’s new Persian restaurant

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at King Taps, the Financial District’s massive new beer bar

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Copetín, Claudio Aprile’s new restaurant in the old Origin St. James space