What’s on the menu at The Good Son, chef Vittorio Colacitti’s new Shops at Don Mills location
Name: The Good Son
Contact: The Shops at Don Mills, 11 Karl Fraser Rd., 647-748-0589, thegoodsontoronto.com, @thegoodson_to
Neighbourhood: Don Mills
Previously: Linda Modern Thai
Owners: Vittorio Colacitti with Oleg Dreitser, Darren Hinds, Sako Dekirmendjian and Trevor Speis (The Annex Hotel, Mrs. Robinson)
Chef: Vittorio Colacitti (The Good Son, Lucien, George)
Accessibility: No steps at entrance; barrier-free, main-level washroom
The food
Globally inspired dishes, including many of the fan favourites from Colacitti’s Queen West location: jerk shrimp, wood-fired pizzas, and his Top Chef Canada challenge-winning bulgogi short ribs. In addition to dinner and brunch, the uptown location has weekday lunch service featuring a few new recipes, like a flatiron chicken and an organic salmon dish. “Toronto’s recognized as a total mosaic of culture, and that’s what we want to bring forward here,” says Colacitti.
The drinks
There’s beer (some on tap, some in bottles), an international wine list and a cocktail menu featuring original creations by bar manager Connor Scott, who trained under Moses McIntee. There is a weekday-only happy hour between 3 and 5 p.m. featuring half-priced cocktails, wines by the glass and draft beer, along with snack specials.
The space
Murray Duncan, who was responsible for the Queen West location, designed the bright and open space. The 100-seat main room is flanked by three semi-private dining rooms, a focus wall of antique clocks and framed pictures, and a front lounge. A wrap-around patio can seat 30 more diners.