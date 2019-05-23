Restaurants

What’s on the menu at The Good Son, chef Vittorio Colacitti’s new Shops at Don Mills location

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: The Good Son
Contact: The Shops at Don Mills, 11 Karl Fraser Rd., 647-748-0589, thegoodsontoronto.com, @thegoodson_to
Neighbourhood: Don Mills
Previously: Linda Modern Thai
Owners: Vittorio Colacitti with Oleg Dreitser, Darren Hinds, Sako Dekirmendjian and Trevor Speis (The Annex Hotel, Mrs. Robinson)
Chef: Vittorio Colacitti (The Good Son, Lucien, George)
Accessibility: No steps at entrance; barrier-free, main-level washroom

The food

Globally inspired dishes, including many of the fan favourites from Colacitti’s Queen West location: jerk shrimp, wood-fired pizzas, and his Top Chef Canada challenge-winning bulgogi short ribs. In addition to dinner and brunch, the uptown location has weekday lunch service featuring a few new recipes, like a flatiron chicken and an organic salmon dish. “Toronto’s recognized as a total mosaic of culture, and that’s what we want to bring forward here,” says Colacitti.

The lunch-only chicken caesar features anchovy dressing, bacon and garlic croutons. $18.

 

Another lunch menu item is this Cubano sandwich stuffed with mojo pork shoulder, ham, emmental and pickles. It comes with a choice of fries or salad. $15.

 

The steak tartare, inspired by chef Didier Leroy’s recipe, is crowned with a soft-boiled quail egg and served with grilled sourdough. $21.

 

The spicy sopressata pizza is also topped with Anaheim chilies and sun-dried olives. $21.

 

From the dinner menu, Colacitti’s famous bulgogi short ribs are served over kimchi-fried rice and topped with a sunny-side-up quail egg. $26.

 

Chef Vittorio Colacitti.

 

The drinks

There’s beer (some on tap, some in bottles), an international wine list and a cocktail menu featuring original creations by bar manager Connor Scott, who trained under Moses McIntee. There is a weekday-only happy hour between 3 and 5 p.m. featuring half-priced cocktails, wines by the glass and draft beer, along with snack specials.

Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned is made with Diplomatico Reserva rum, Campari, orange, lemon and a sloe gin reduction. $14.

 

Fourteen Bones is a mix of Cazadores Reposado, Amaro Montenegro, a citrus-stout-molasses reduction, raspberries. and mole bitters. $14.

 

Little Priest is made with Cocchi Vermouth Amaro, Rinquinquin peach, lemon juice, earl grey and rosemary. $13.

 

The space

Murray Duncan, who was responsible for the Queen West location, designed the bright and open space. The 100-seat main room is flanked by three semi-private dining rooms, a focus wall of antique clocks and framed pictures, and a front lounge. A wrap-around patio can seat 30 more diners.

Here’s one of the semi-private rooms.

 

And another.

 

And another.

 

