What’s on the menu at Giulietta, chef Rob Rossi’s Italian follow-up to Bestellen

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Giulietta
Contact: 972 College St., 416-964-0606, giu.ca, @giulietta972
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Previously: Bestellen
Owners: Rob Rossi (Bestellen) and David Minicucci (L’Unita)
Chef: Rob Rossi

The food

After shuttering Bestellen last June, Rossi kept himself busy overhauling the menu at L’Unità at Avenue and Davenport. During that time, he bonded with Minicucci over their joint love for, well, food. The duo decided to embark on a North American food tour with the goal of eating their way around some of the continent’s top Italian eateries, along with a few other multi-starred joints. “I grew up Italian and I always wanted to have a beautiful, simple Italian restaurant,” says Rossi. At Giulietta, the food “is a lot lighter [than Bestellen’s], there’s a lot less butter—it’s as light as I could cook Italian food.”

Bagna càuda (anchovy-garlic dip) comes with endives, carrots, radishes and asparagus. $17.

 

A fennel and cara cara orange salad is topped with formaggio di fossa, a sheep’s cheese from Emilia-Romagna (the name literally means “cheese of the pit” because it’s ripened in underground pits). $16.

 

Rossi makes the tonnarelli (like a flat, square spaghetti) for the cacio e pepe in house. The dish gets its kick from loads of Kampot black pepper. $18.

 

The tube-shaped paccheri noodles are from Famiglia Baldassarre; they’re served with squid, clams and prawns and finished with a white-wine tomato sauce. $24.

 

This octopus is poached for three hours before it’s grilled and finished in the wood oven. It’s served with borlotti beans and salmorglio, a condiment made from lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano and parsley. $18.

 

This goat is cooked for four hours and served on creamy polenta. It’s finished with Italian summer truffle and fried artichokes. $28.

 

The L’Amatriciana is Rossi’s pizza version of the pasta dish. The pie is topped with tomato sauce, guanciale, pepperoncino and pecorino. $20.

 

La Giulietta is topped with Sicilian pistachios, lardo and smoked scamorza. $22.

 

This pine-nut tart is made with wildflower honey. $10.

 

The rum baba is a booze-soaked brioche loaded with Italian cream and candied orange slices. $8.

 

Chef Rob Rossi.
The drinks

Beverage director and sommelier Toni Weber (Alo, Canoe) has designed a menu of easy-sipping cocktails made with obscure Italian spirits you won’t find at the LCBO. The Giulietta Spritz, for instance, is made with Bèrto Aperitivo, a spirit distilled in Turin, Italy. Weber wanted her guests to enjoy a light alcohol cocktail while perusing the menu and then to move onto wine with the food. “We have a lot of customers who don’t drink any more, but still want to go out and eat and have the full restaurant experience,” says Weber, who’s also spent a long time creating the menu’s three elaborate alcohol-free cocktails. A third of the wine card is Italian, with the majority of the remaining bottles hailing from Old World producers.

Giulietta Spritz: Bèrto Aperitivo, prosecco, soda. $12.

 

Negroni: Tanqueray gin, Campari, Carpano Classico. $12.

 

Meletti Collins: Meletti Amaro, cara cara orange, lemon, soda. $10.

 

A selection of the wines offered at Giulietta.

 

And the expansive amaro program.
The space

Architect Guido Costantino was hired to reimagine Bestellen’s 80-seat room. The room has been brightened and modernized, but the original terrazzo floors remain. Rossi and Minicucci bought much of the restaurant’s silverware, copper pots and decorative baubles on an antiquing adventure to Buffalo.

The red of the original oxidized steel ceiling beams has been echoed in the rust-coloured banquettes and window frame cladding.

 

This corrugated Carrera marble bar has been elongated by four feet.

 

A glass walk-in fridge is located across from the bar. A motion-activated light switches on when chefs need to pop in and grab ingredients.

 

Six seats face into the open kitchen.

 

