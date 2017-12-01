What’s on the menu at General Assembly, a new pizza place with a tie to Roberta’s in Brooklyn

Name: General Assembly Pizza Contact: 331 Adelaide St. W., gapizza.com, @ga_pizza Neighbourhood: King West Owners: Ali Khan Lalani Chefs: Head chef Cale Elliot-Armstrong (Village Pizza, Terroni, Canoe, Splendido) and consulting chef Anthony Falco (Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn)
The food
Anthony Falco, the founding pie-maker of Roberta’s in Brooklyn, worked with Elliot-Armstrong to compose a menu of made-to-order 10-inch pizzas, salads and snacks like warm olives, cheesy bread and salumi plates. Pies include those of the traditional kind (pepperoni, margherita) and some house creations, like the Don Diego topped with mozzarella, chorizo, red onion, jalapeno, drop pepper and cilantro. All pizzas are ready within 10 minutes, and topped with seasonal ingredients from local suppliers including Sanagan’s Meat Locker.
The drinks
Lalani, a certified sommelier, put together a drink list of Ontario wine on tap (Norman Hardie, Tawse), a couple batch cocktails and Ontario craft beer (Bellwoods, Side Launch, GLB, Left Field), some on tap and some in bottles. Non-boozy drinks include pop, like Mexican Coke, mocktails and coffee-based beverages.
The space
The 3,500-square-foot space designed by CommuteHome can seat up to 75 people, including 14 in a semi-private room. A much smaller space next door (333 Adelaide St. W.) is for take-out orders, Ritual pick-ups and Foodora deliveries.