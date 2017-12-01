Restaurants

What’s on the menu at General Assembly, a new pizza place with a tie to Roberta’s in Brooklyn

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: General Assembly Pizza
Contact: 331 Adelaide St. W., gapizza.com, @ga_pizza
Neighbourhood: King West
Owners: Ali Khan Lalani
Chefs: Head chef Cale Elliot-Armstrong (Village Pizza, Terroni, Canoe, Splendido) and consulting chef Anthony Falco (Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn)

The food

Anthony Falco, the founding pie-maker of Roberta’s in Brooklyn, worked with Elliot-Armstrong to compose a menu of made-to-order 10-inch pizzas, salads and snacks like warm olives, cheesy bread and salumi plates. Pies include those of the traditional kind (pepperoni, margherita) and some house creations, like the Don Diego topped with mozzarella, chorizo, red onion, jalapeno, drop pepper and cilantro. All pizzas are ready within 10 minutes, and topped with seasonal ingredients from local suppliers including Sanagan’s Meat Locker.

House greens are tossed with roasted cremini mushrooms, beets, watermelon radish, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pumpkin seeds and a white balsamic dressing. $10.

 

Arugula tossed in olive oil and lemon is topped with julienne apple, parmesan shavings and candied pecans. $8.50.

 

Loving Cup: tomato, aged mozzarella, pepperoni, wild oregano. $12.

 

Falco Sausage: tomato, parmesan, sausage, red onion, garlic, black pepper, chili flakes, basil. $12.50.

 

The Green Pie: mozzarella, gorgonzola, kale, lemon zest, and black pepper. $11.50.

 

Don Diego: mozzarella, chorizo, red onion, jalapeno, drop peppers and cilantro. $13.

 

King ’Shroom: mozzarella, gorgonzola, cremini mushrooms, garlic and black pepper. $14.

 

The vegan Garden Smash is topped with tomato sauce, squash-eggplant mash, red onion, spring onion, garlic, sesame and basil. $11.

 

Pizzas are cooked at 800-850°F and spend just over two minutes in the oven.

 

The drinks

Lalani, a certified sommelier, put together a drink list of Ontario wine on tap (Norman Hardie, Tawse), a couple batch cocktails and Ontario craft beer (Bellwoods, Side Launch, GLB, Left Field), some on tap and some in bottles. Non-boozy drinks include pop, like Mexican Coke, mocktails and coffee-based beverages.

Negronis are available on-tap. $8.

 

Seasonal mocktails include Winter Solstice (pomegranate, cranberry, winter spices, rooibos tea) and Quick Fix (ginger, honey, lemon, kombucha). $4 each.

 

The self-serve water station.

 

The space

The 3,500-square-foot space designed by CommuteHome can seat up to 75 people, including 14 in a semi-private room. A much smaller space next door (333 Adelaide St. W.) is for take-out orders, Ritual pick-ups and Foodora deliveries.

A semi-private room can seat up to 14 guests.

 

The dough room is where General Assembly’s naturally leavened pizza dough (using a culture brought in from New York) is triple-proofed and fermented. Here, Elliott-Armstrong prepares the day’s supply.

 

The takeout counter, one door down at 333 Adelaide St. W. Guests can also pick up cold drinks and pre-packaged salumi from Niagara Food Specialty here.

