What’s on the menu at Garrison Creek, Little Italy’s newest Italian restaurant

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Garrison Creek
Contact: 760A College St., 647-748-8500, garrisoncreekto.com
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Owner: Marianna Peluso Andreacchi
Head chef: Dino Cordileone (Piccola Italia in Montreal)

The food

Italian fare that’s traditional in execution but contemporary Canadian in approach: made-from-scratch pastas and sauces, daily market fish, grilled octopus, slow-braised lamb spring rolls and a Caprese salad that’s actually deep-fried mozzarella stuffed with confit tomatoes. There’s a rotating menu of homemade ravioli that includes fillings such as osso bucco, Atlantic lobster, mascarpone and sweet corn in lobster bisque, or Nordic shrimp and mango in a whipped avocado sauce. A kids’ menu has grilled cheese panini and cotton candy-topped gelato for the little ones.

These olives are marinated in rosemary and garlic and served with parmesan crostini. $7.

 

This salumi board serves four and includes a selection of Italian cured meats, cheeses, olives, bread, fruit and daily preserves. $51.

 

Gnocchi poutine features long, piped gnocchi that’s been cooked then fried, topped with chunks of buffalo mozzarella and a vino cotto gravy. $16.

 

The porchetta ravioli comes in a rosemary, white wine and parmesan cream sauce, finished with maple pancetta. $32.

 

The Gnocchi GC is sweet potato gnocchi tossed in a lamb ragu, garnished with rosemary and a 24-month-aged parmesan tuille. $28.

 

The drinks

An evolving wine list, bottled and draught beers, non-alcoholic beverages like a frozen lemonade and house cocktails made by mixologist Mana Moghadam (Bar Reyna, Blowfish).

The Mi Amante is a smooth and fruity cocktail made with strawberry-infused reposado tequila, Amaro Montenegro and Aperol, garnished with a strawberry chip. $17.

 

The Pepe is an earthy low-proof cocktail made with Cynar, a toasted black pepper-balsamic reduction and grapefruit. $16.

 

The Negroni Bianco combines gin, Bitter Bianco and dry vermouth, with a rosemary garnish. $15.

 

The space

Located above what was once Garrison Creek, the restaurant is divided into multiple dining areas, including a lounge, a front dining room and a rear dining room with full view of the open kitchen. Peluso Andreacchi, who had grown up in the entertainment and hospitality scene, was responsible for the space’s overhaul, creating a sleek, modern interior shrouded in white and black marble finishes, black velvet accents and dark stained flooring. The walls are mostly outfitted with Peluso Andreacchi’s photography and artwork.

A black-velvet-lined alcove serves as the restaurant’s private booth, with seating for up to eight.

 

Owner Marianna Peluso Andreacchi and head chef Dino Cordileone.

 

