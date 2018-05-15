What’s on the menu at Fuwa Fuwa, a shop dedicated to trendy Japanese soufflé pancakes

Name: Fuwa Fuwa

Contact: 408 Bloor St. W., 647-618-2868, fuwafuwapancakes.com, @fuwafuwapancakes

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Previously: The Common

Owners: Venson Lau and Yuka Naka

Chef: Yuka Naka

The food

The shop’s name translates to “fluffy fluffy,” and their big-in-Japan soufflé pancakes are just that: jiggly, cloud-like stacks that give way at the mere thought of a fork. The hotcakes get their consistency from whipped egg whites that are combined with yolk, sugar, milk and flour. “We don’t add baking soda or powder—that’s how you make cake. These are pancakes,” says Lau, who met his business partner in Japan while he was studying pastry at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo. The pancakes are so delicate, they begin to fall after about three minutes—so don’t spend too much time taking pictures of them.

The drinks

Although most people are in and out of Fuwa Fuwa in 10 minutes, Lau wants to cultivate a café vibe, so he offers espresso drinks, iced and hot teas, and something called “detox water.”

The space

Patrons order at the counter and then take a number. The 20-seat space is bright, cheery and minimalist (mostly white with blonde wood) and a few pops of yellow. “I wanted everyone to leave happy, which is why I chose yellow,” says Lau.



