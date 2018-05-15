Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Fuwa Fuwa, a shop dedicated to trendy Japanese soufflé pancakes

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Fuwa Fuwa
Contact: 408 Bloor St. W., 647-618-2868, fuwafuwapancakes.com, @fuwafuwapancakes
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Previously: The Common
Owners: Venson Lau and Yuka Naka
Chef: Yuka Naka

The food

The shop’s name translates to “fluffy fluffy,” and their big-in-Japan soufflé pancakes are just that: jiggly, cloud-like stacks that give way at the mere thought of a fork. The hotcakes get their consistency from whipped egg whites that are combined with yolk, sugar, milk and flour. “We don’t add baking soda or powder—that’s how you make cake. These are pancakes,” says Lau, who met his business partner in Japan while he was studying pastry at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo. The pancakes are so delicate, they begin to fall after about three minutes—so don’t spend too much time taking pictures of them.

This is the signature Fuwa Fuwa soufflé pancake. It’s topped with whipped cream, berries and banana slices. $12.50

 

The crème brûlée pancake is topped with a custard sauce that’s sprinkled with sugar then blow-torched. $15.80.

 

Jiggly pancakes, mid-torch.

 

This pancake is topped with a matcha cream and served with red bean paste and premium matcha ice cream. $13.90.

 

The tiramisu pancakes are their best-seller. They’re topped with a mix of whipped cream, mascarpone and cream cheese, and come with a pot of coffee syrup. $14.50.

 

Here’s the jiggle in action.

 

They’re already one of the city’s newest Instagram darlings.

 

More ’gramming.

 

The drinks

Although most people are in and out of Fuwa Fuwa in 10 minutes, Lau wants to cultivate a café vibe, so he offers espresso drinks, iced and hot teas, and something called “detox water.”

Lau imports matcha from Kyoto for his matcha lattes. $5.95.

 

This tropical detox water is made with mint, strawberry, pineapple and apple. $6.95.

 

The space

Patrons order at the counter and then take a number. The 20-seat space is bright, cheery and minimalist (mostly white with blonde wood) and a few pops of yellow. “I wanted everyone to leave happy, which is why I chose yellow,” says Lau.


 

Naka (left) and Lau.

 

And the whole team.

