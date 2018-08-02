Restaurants

What’s on the menu at FK, Frank Parhizgar’s new restaurant on St. Clair West

What’s on the menu at FK, Frank Parhizgar’s new restaurant on St. Clair West

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: FK
Contact: 770 St. Clair Ave. W., 416-551-9731, fkrestauranttoronto.com
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Previously: Prop
Owners: Frank Parhizgar and Shawn Cooper (both of Frank’s Kitchen)
Chefs: Executive chef Frank Parhizgar and chef de cuisine Zygmon Delos Reyes (Frank’s Kitchen)

The food

Intricate takes on refined contemporary European dishes, but with lots of Canadian influence. The changing menu might feature dishes like a warm white asparagus salad dressed in Manchego foam and a sherry-hazelnut vinaigrette, but also classic staples like steak and oysters Rockefeller. Cooper says that the focus will be on bringing back old-school table-side service—from shaved truffles to poured soup or Chantilly cream—which will be carried out by servers that have been with the pair for almost a decade. At the end of the night, an after-dinner cart chock-full of cheese and house-made petit fours is wheeled around to each table.

Fans of Frank’s Kitchen will be pleased to know FK still offers house-made complimentary bread. On this particular day, there was roasted red pepper and grilled onion focaccia, traditional Pomodoro with garlic focaccia, seven-grain loaf with sun-dried cranberries and raisins, and Melba loaf with roasted red pepper and chickpea tapenade.

 

Chilled pea soup with snow crab and ratatouille. $18.

 

Ricotta and artichoke ravioli is topped with shaved truffle and a parmesan tuile. $24.

 

Sablefish with heirloom tomatoes, fresh peas and watercress voluté. $34.

 

Elk tenderloin with wild mustard ravioli is garnished with pears, confit crosnes and pickled breakfast radish. $37.

 

Pastry chef Susan Flores’ yuzu parfait is served with coconut vanilla sorbet and topped with black-sesame tuile butterflies. $14.

 

Complimentary house-made bonbons end every meal.

 

Parhizgar behind the pass.

 

The drinks

In addition to a small selection of craft beer and cider on tap and in bottles, there’s a wine menu that includes lesser-known varietals and labels. There are classic and house cocktails, too, like Frank’s Caesar made with cilantro-spiked hot sauce.

Rosemary’s Old Fashioned combines bourbon, fresh-squeezed blood orange juice, rosemary and honey. $15.

 

Let the Sun In is made with El Jimador Reposado, muddled pear, fresh basil, lime juice and a touch of honey. $15.

 

The space

Parhizgar and Cooper demolished and rebuilt the space over a seven-month period, keeping only the previous restaurant’s mirrors (which they repainted).

Topics: FK Frank Parhizgar Frank's Kitchen humewood Openings Shawn Cooper

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Petty Cash, Steve Gonzalez’s new restaurant and bar in King West

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Koi Koi, Kensington Market’s new sake bar

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Parcheggio, O&B’s new Italian restaurant in North York

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at M’Eat, Leslieville’s new restaurant that’s also a butcher shop

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Away Kitchen and Cafe, Awai Restaurant’s (also) vegan sibling in Little Italy

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Don Alfonso 1890, the first North American outpost of the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant