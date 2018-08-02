What’s on the menu at FK, Frank Parhizgar’s new restaurant on St. Clair West

Name: FK

Contact: 770 St. Clair Ave. W., 416-551-9731, fkrestauranttoronto.com

Neighbourhood: Humewood

Previously: Prop

Owners: Frank Parhizgar and Shawn Cooper (both of Frank’s Kitchen)

Chefs: Executive chef Frank Parhizgar and chef de cuisine Zygmon Delos Reyes (Frank’s Kitchen)

The food

Intricate takes on refined contemporary European dishes, but with lots of Canadian influence. The changing menu might feature dishes like a warm white asparagus salad dressed in Manchego foam and a sherry-hazelnut vinaigrette, but also classic staples like steak and oysters Rockefeller. Cooper says that the focus will be on bringing back old-school table-side service—from shaved truffles to poured soup or Chantilly cream—which will be carried out by servers that have been with the pair for almost a decade. At the end of the night, an after-dinner cart chock-full of cheese and house-made petit fours is wheeled around to each table.

































The drinks

In addition to a small selection of craft beer and cider on tap and in bottles, there’s a wine menu that includes lesser-known varietals and labels. There are classic and house cocktails, too, like Frank’s Caesar made with cilantro-spiked hot sauce.









The space

Parhizgar and Cooper demolished and rebuilt the space over a seven-month period, keeping only the previous restaurant’s mirrors (which they repainted).