What’s on the menu at CRU, the Financial District’s new spot for massive ribeyes and plant-based pastas

Name: CRU Contact: 100 Yonge St., 647-351-4747, crurestaurant.ca, @crutoronto Neighbourhood: Financial District Previously: Lbs. Owners: Jonathan Gonsenhauser (Lbs., Momofuku, e11even, Pangaea) and Will Tomlinson (Lbs.) Chefs: Jon Williams (Richmond Station, London’s Hedone, The Clove Club and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal)
The food
A seasonal menu of contemporary Canadian menu that includes house-made charcuterie, massive ribeye steaks and plant-based alternatives like vegan ’nduja and eggplant Bolognese on egg-free cavatelli. Besides the usual à la carte offerings, guests can also order Australian wagyu beef by the ounce and two tasting menus: the five-course Premier Cru ($70) composed of items from the menu, and the seven-course Grand Cru ($85) that features some off-menu surprises, like hand-caught Baffin Island turbot.
The drinks
In addition to a rotating beer list dominated by Toronto breweries, there’s a deep wine list of classic producers and a line of house cocktails, some of which are zero-proof.
The space
While the seating was reconfigured in the dining area to accommodate larger groups, the main room retained its booth seating and long horseshoe bar. The restaurant’s walls have been adorned with hand-drawn murals by Polish artist Swanski, and floor-to-ceiling blue velveteen curtains now shield diners from daylight glare while providing privacy at night.