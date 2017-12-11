What’s on the menu at Craft Beer Market, a 400-seat bar with 145 beers on tap

What’s on the menu at Craft Beer Market, a 400-seat bar with 145 beers on tap

Name: Craft Beer Market

Contact: 1 Adelaide St. E., 437-922-2337, craftbeermarket.ca/toronto, @crafttoronto

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Owners: PJ L’Heureux

Chef: Cameron McGowan

The drinks

Beer, of course. Out of the 160 taps, 145 of them are devoted to beer. The encyclopedic menu includes a handful of macrobrews (Bud Light, Guinness, Kronenbourg), a bunch of the bigger Canadian brands (Mill Street, Steam Whistle, Beau’s, Big Rock, Le Trou du Diable) and a surprising amount of Toronto and Ontario microbreweries (Blood Brothers, Brimstone, Elora, Collective Arts, Henderson, Clifford, Calabogie). The remaining 15 lines pour wine, cider, ginger beer and even kombucha.

The food

This Calgary-born concept first spread out west, with locations in Edmonton and Vancouver, and then moved east to Ottawa before gracing Toronto. Everything here is Prairie-sky huge, from the 420-seat space, to the 160 taps, to the nearly 50-item menu, which includes just about every North American bar-food favourite: wings, poutine, burgers, ribs, nachos and fried pickles. A few international flavours (tacos, ahi poke bowls, coconut curry shrimp, Korean lettuce wraps) round out the offerings.

The space

“This is my craft beer cathedral,” says L’Heureux, looking down from the mezzanine onto the bustling main floor below. The 16,000-square-foot, two-storey space will be even bigger by next summer, thanks to the addition of a 250-seat courtyard patio.