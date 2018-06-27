What’s on the menu at Core, Leslieville’s new contemporary Canadian bistro

Name: Core Restaurant

Contact: 896 Queen St. E., 416-519-8101, corerestaurant.com, @corerestaurant

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Owners: Hyun Jung Kim (George Restaurant, Globe Bistro) and Mark Moffatt (Bosk, Crush Wine Bar, Victor, Reds Wine Tavern)

Chefs: Executive chef Hyun Jung Kim and chef de cuisine Lewis Robinson (Canoe, Restaurant Daniel in NYC)

The food

The contemporary Canadian bistro’s seasonal menu features a five-course chef’s tasting menu ($65) that changes frequently, depending on daily ingredient finds and unique cuts the kitchen brings in from neighbouring Butchers of Distinction. Core will also host regular wine dinners, the menus of which will be posted to their website and Instagram account.

The drinks

Moffatt is behind the always changing wine list that “represents the best from the best regions,” including a selection of premium wines like Markus Molitor’s Zeltlinger Schlossberg riesling. Besides bottles and by-the-glass options of wine and sparkling, there are some prohibition cocktails and a few local beers.

The space

“We wanted to impact the community,” says Moffatt who lives nearby. “To give back and bring something that was elevated but not pretentious.” Named for the restaurant’s location in the centre of Leslieville, the long room has been brightened up with modern pendant lights and a Queen Street-flanking garage door.