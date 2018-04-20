Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Constantine, the new restaurant at the Anndore House from the La Palma team

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Constantine
Contact: 15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com, @Constantine_Toronto
Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village
Owners: AlterEgo, the company behind La Palma, owned by Chef Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison (Campagnolo), Jack and Domenic Scarangella, and Steven Christian (Mercatto).
Chefs: Craig Harding (La Palma, Campangolo), Rob LeClair (Bymark, One), Morgan Bellis (Lavelle)

The Food

The dishes at Constantine incorporate Mediterranean flavours: Moroccan, Greek, Egyptian and Turkish (although the menu is dotted with a few La Palma favourites like cacio e pepe pizza). “The food is fresh, bright and flavourful,” says Harding. “It’s a choose-your-own-adventure style of dining. There are so many different flavours that complement each other—every bite is going to be different.” Nearly every dish (even some of the salads) comes into contact with live flames at Constantine, thanks to a wood-fire oven and a parilla grill, both of which are fuelled by hardwood.

This Ontario burrata is spring on a plate. It’s served with fresh peas, wood-fire charred asparagus, leeks, fava beans, and mint pesto. The cheese is topped with almonds, poppy seeds and a drizzle of olive oil. $16.

 

Both the fennel and red endive in this salad are charred over fire until slightly caramelized. The plate is finished with cara cara orange supremes, pickled chilis, fennel pollen and a Campari vinaigrette. $12.

 

This flatbread is made in the wood oven. It comes with three dips: charred eggplant, labneh topped with cucumbers and candied hazelnuts, and muhammara. $12.

 

The crudo of the day on our visit was an ocean trout topped with pickled chilies and pearl onions, sapphire grapes, fennel oil, lime segments and compressed apples. The white crumbles are snow made from mint oil.$15.

 

This Greek branzino is filleted, deboned, then wrapped around a braised artichoke before being roasted. The fish comes served on a bed of bulgur tossed with currants and pistachios. $25.

 

A selection of house-made pastries sold at the cafe.

 

This chocolate mousse gets a citric kick from kalamansi and lemonquat. $12.

 

“I’ve been describing this as the hearth of our home,” says Harding referring to the live flames flickering in his kitchen.

 

And more flames…

 

Craig Harding.

 

The Drinks

The cocktail list is made up of uber-boozy bracers based on classics, but gussied up with tropical and Middle Eastern flavours. The expansive wine card includes New World wines, like a cab-franc from Niagara’s Southbrook. The list is also loaded Old World heavy hitters (Barolos, Chiantis) as well as wines from Lebanon, Morocco and Greece.

The Barakah is a play on an old fashioned that’s sweetened with Calvados, made bitter with some Amaro Averna, and then spiced with a syrup made from coriander and ginger. $16.

 

The Isla Desierta tastes like a cross between a paper plane and a penicillin. The drink is a mix of Lot 40 whisky, coconut-infused Campari, Laphroaig, ginger syrup and lemon. $17.

 

Space

Studio Munge decorated this 145-seat space which is separated into three areas: the bar, the cafe and the main dining room, which is anchored by an open kitchen at its centre. The entire space is licensed, which means you can order a cocktail at the bar and take it into the Crow’s Nest barber shop (next to the Scarlet Door) while you wait for your trim.

The open kitchen is flanked by 18 seats.

 

The hotel’s Scarlet Door cafe sells coffee and house-made pastries to-go.

