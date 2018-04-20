What’s on the menu at Constantine, the new restaurant at the Anndore House from the La Palma team

Name: Constantine

Contact: 15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com, @Constantine_Toronto

Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village

Owners: AlterEgo, the company behind La Palma, owned by Chef Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison (Campagnolo), Jack and Domenic Scarangella, and Steven Christian (Mercatto).

Chefs: Craig Harding (La Palma, Campangolo), Rob LeClair (Bymark, One), Morgan Bellis (Lavelle)

The Food

The dishes at Constantine incorporate Mediterranean flavours: Moroccan, Greek, Egyptian and Turkish (although the menu is dotted with a few La Palma favourites like cacio e pepe pizza). “The food is fresh, bright and flavourful,” says Harding. “It’s a choose-your-own-adventure style of dining. There are so many different flavours that complement each other—every bite is going to be different.” Nearly every dish (even some of the salads) comes into contact with live flames at Constantine, thanks to a wood-fire oven and a parilla grill, both of which are fuelled by hardwood.









































The Drinks

The cocktail list is made up of uber-boozy bracers based on classics, but gussied up with tropical and Middle Eastern flavours. The expansive wine card includes New World wines, like a cab-franc from Niagara’s Southbrook. The list is also loaded Old World heavy hitters (Barolos, Chiantis) as well as wines from Lebanon, Morocco and Greece.









Space

Studio Munge decorated this 145-seat space which is separated into three areas: the bar, the cafe and the main dining room, which is anchored by an open kitchen at its centre. The entire space is licensed, which means you can order a cocktail at the bar and take it into the Crow’s Nest barber shop (next to the Scarlet Door) while you wait for your trim.



