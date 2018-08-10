Restaurants

What’s on the menu at The Commoner, a new Roncesvalles local with a bunch of beer on tap

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: The Commoner
Contact: 2067 Dundas St. W., thecommonerrestaurant.ca, @thecommonerrestaurant
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Previously: Wild Wing
Owner: Paul Campione
Chef: Matthew Cowie (JOEY, O&B Catering and Events)

The food

Pub-style comfort food that includes Buffalo cauliflower, a caesar wedge, short-rib sliders and dry-aged steaks. The restaurant even has special meals for minor diners, like chicken fingers (similar to schnitzel but in finger form) and a smaller version of their burger. Coming soon: brunch.

Fish tempura brings together battered basa, shrimp, and calamari with roasted garlic aïoli. $13.

 

The Asian salad is frisée, arugula, cabbage, cucumber, carrot and pickled daikon tossed in a Thai-chili vinaigrette. It’s finished with peanuts and a couple wedges of grilled marinated tofu. $14.

 

Eight-hour braised short rib sliders on brioche are topped with arugula, house-made bourbon barbecue sauce and horseradish aïoli. $14.

 

The 40-day dry-aged New York strip is seared at 1,800 degrees and seasoned with volcano salt. It’s served with chimichurri, duck-fat fries with truffle aïoli and street corn. $42.

 

House-made apple pie is topped with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. $8.

 

Chef Matthew Cowie (left) with general manager Phil Agostinelli.

 

The drinks

There’s a small selection of wine and classic cocktails, but the real focus here is on whisky, beer and cider. There are currently 32 taps, one of which is dedicated to a rotating cask that gets tapped every Friday.

A selection of the bar’s whisky and scotch collection.

 

The space

You would never know this was once a Wild Wing. The 95-seat space was completely gutted, given some slick new penny tiling and custom leather furniture, and decked out in vintage sports collectibles. During warmer weather, garage doors open to a street-side patio with room for 40.

A semi-private room for up to 25 is separated with a partition made from weathered baseball bats.

 

Topics: Openings Roncesvalles The Commoner

 

