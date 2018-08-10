What’s on the menu at The Commoner, a new Roncesvalles local with a bunch of beer on tap
Name: The Commoner
Contact: 2067 Dundas St. W., thecommonerrestaurant.ca, @thecommonerrestaurant
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Previously: Wild Wing
Owner: Paul Campione
Chef: Matthew Cowie (JOEY, O&B Catering and Events)
The food
Pub-style comfort food that includes Buffalo cauliflower, a caesar wedge, short-rib sliders and dry-aged steaks. The restaurant even has special meals for minor diners, like chicken fingers (similar to schnitzel but in finger form) and a smaller version of their burger. Coming soon: brunch.
The drinks
There’s a small selection of wine and classic cocktails, but the real focus here is on whisky, beer and cider. There are currently 32 taps, one of which is dedicated to a rotating cask that gets tapped every Friday.
The space
You would never know this was once a Wild Wing. The 95-seat space was completely gutted, given some slick new penny tiling and custom leather furniture, and decked out in vintage sports collectibles. During warmer weather, garage doors open to a street-side patio with room for 40.